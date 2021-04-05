Traffic accident on Interstate 95 in Miami left one dead

April 5, 2021

0

The Florido Highway Patrol reported early this Monday, April 5, about the death of a person who lost his life in an accident on Interstate 95 in Miami.

The accident between a truck driver and a van driver caused the latter to lose his life inside his vehicle, according to Local 10.

The crash resulted in heavy traffic with what is expected to translate into traffic delays for the morning rush hour with the closure of all lanes of I-95 northbound at Northwest 62nd Street (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.)

The authorities ask citizens to look for alternative routes.

0