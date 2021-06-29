Traffic: 1,325 radars and 39 drones to stop the ‘alarming’ rise in accidents

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated on Monday, June 28, 2021 – 17:26

In June, 110 people died, 40 more than in 2019. In addition, from July 1, the V-16 beacon can be used instead of the triangles.

The emergency light V-16 can be used from July

“They are very worrying alarm signals that we have to tackle as soon as possible,” Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said this morning during the presentation of the measures that the DGT will implement for this summer. And it is that, only in what we have of the month June, 110 deaths have been registered in traffic accidents. “That is 64 more than in the same month of 2020 [cuando todava estbamos confinados], but 40 more than in the same period of 2019 “ noted that minister, who also recalled how the levels of mobility prior to the pandemic are recovering.

In fact, yesterday Sunday more trips were registered than on the same day two years ago, although the figures in working days are 1.4% lower and 4% in the case of weekends. In fact, based on these data, 91.9 million trips are expected between July and August, at the same level as two years ago. In the following tweet, you can see the video with the awareness campaign for this summer. They have called it ‘Do not spoil this summer that we deserve so much’

“Vaccines immunize us against the virus, but not against accidents. That the will to live that we all have, do not crash into the road” he said. Grande-Marlaska, who pointed out that surveillance will focus on secondary roads (where 75% of the victims die) and on groups such as motorcyclists. They are the only ones whose claims ratio is growing consistently. This year there are already 117 dead aboard a motorcycle.

For this, the DGT will have an arsenal of means of control reinforced with respect to the previous year. Specific, 780 fixed, of them 92 of section; 545 mobiles, 12 helicopters, 216 cameras that detect if the mobile is used or if the seatbelt is not worn, 15 vans (one per sector) and 39 drones, of which 23 have the capacity to report. “That’s 16 radars and 28 more drones,” according to the head of the Interior.

The ultimate goal of the summer campaign will be to “facilitate mobility”, Therefore, measures such as reversible lanes or restrictions on heavy vehicle traffic will be introduced. In addition, although there will be no Operation Crossing the Strait this year, Traffic has coordinated with its Portuguese counterparts to attend to the 200,000 vehicles that enter from France to travel on vacation to Portugal.

But speed-specific campaigns will also intensify. (from July 12 to 18), the motorcycles (July 24 and 25) and alcohol and drugs behind the wheel(from August 2 to 8). “It’s about following the rules and also very simple messages” that many continue to ignore.

Alcohol and distractions, in the spotlight

In this sense, Grande-Marlaska put numerous figures on the table. For example, the 49,000 court convictions for alcohol in 2019. Or that 27% of deceased drivers who underwent an autopsy showed significant alcohol intake. “ And that they do not get behind the wheel, it is their responsibility and that of whoever accompanies them “, now that the moments of reunion and celebrations come that, in Spain, are closely associated with alcohol.

Likewise, distractions (with the use of the mobile and the Whastapp at the head) have remained the leading cause of fatal accidents since 2016, with 33% of the total. In other cases, the fatal outcome has to do with something as simple as not wearing a seat belt. The latest data reveal that one in four deceased aboard a passenger car or van did not have it. Half of them would have been saved.

The warning triangles will be replaced by the V16 light

Beacon (voluntary) from July 1

Another novelty that arrives this summer is the entry into force of the Roadside Assistance Regulations, which seeks to increase the safety of the professionals of these services, 3,500 with a fleet of 11,000 vehicles. “Since 2017, 18 operators have died while working on the road” unveiled the minister, who pointed out that these vehicles (mainly grease) will have reflective bands and geolocation so that their location is known by connected cars.

This functionality is also available to some of the V-16 beacons that, from July 1, will be able to be used instead of the traditional emergency triangles. They will not be mandatory until July 1, 2016, to give industry and motorists time to have the device, which is placed on the roof of the vehicle and emits flashes that can be seen up to a kilometer. With its use, it is intended to reduce the risk of getting out of the car to signal the fault: in the last three years, 42 people have died in incidents of this type

