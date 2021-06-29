Trae Young’s statements about her ankle injury

In this article we will be looking at the statements from Bring young after suffering a injury in its ankle right in game number 3 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks guard Bring young gave statements of how he feels about his ankle after his injury in the NBA.

Here are the statements:

“It hurts, it’s frustrating. It hurts a little and is inflamed. We will have to treat it and wait for it to be better for the next game. “

Due to the statements of Bring young was well affected and may not play Game 4 of the conference final series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.