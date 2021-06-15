Trae Young wins the duel against Joel Embiid and the Hawks tie the series

06/15/2021 at 6:49 AM CEST

Atlanta

The base Bring young it was erected again in the great figure of the Atlanta Hawks those who led the comeback and the 103-100 win over the Philadelphia Sixers in the fourth game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie which is now tied (2-2) for best of seven. Young, which ended with a double-double of 25 points, 18 assists and four rebounds, he always scored the decisive goals, including the two personnel shots when the horn sounded that ensured the victory of the Hawks, who guarantee to return to Atlanta for the sixth game. The Serbian escort Bogdan Bodanovic with 22 points, including four 3-pointers from 13 attempts, and five rebounds he finished as the second leading scorer for the Hawks, who had the five starters with double-digit numbers, including Swiss center Clint Capela, who played a great defensive game in the duel with Embiid, who did not let it be a winning factor and also contributed a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds and put a block. Also the defensive work of power forward John Collins with another double-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a ball recovery and a block, made the difference. Guard Kevin Huerten reached 10 points, including two triples, with four rebounds and completed the list of the five Hawks starters who had double-digit numbers.

Young overcame a cold start to then always get the decisive points and allow the Hawks to recover from a deficit that reached 18 points, but when reaching the fourth period the set was 80-82 in favor of the Sixers. In addition to losing the game, the Sixers found that Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and did not score a field goal in the second half. Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage on his right knee.

Game 5 is Wednesday night at the Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Embiid finished with a double-double of 17 points and 21 reboundsBut he missed a shot with less than nine seconds left into the game that could have given the Sixers a partial 101-102 lead. The defensive rebound went to the Hawks and they didn’t miss the last possession when Young used up the seconds and forced both personnel shots he scored.

Embiid’s nine rebounds in the first quarter are the most for a Sixers player in any period of a playoff game since the 1996-97 season. Embiid had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, the third double-double of his career in the first half of a playoff game. Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz scored 10 points after Sixers coach Doc Rivers was chosen to replace starting guard Danny Green, who suffered a strained right calf early in Game 3 and did not return. The eaves Tobias Harris scored 20 points as the Sixers’ second leading scorer, and the shooting guard Seth Curry reached 17 points, missing a possible triple from the tie when the horn sounded. Harris has scored at least 20 points in seven straight playoff games.

The Sixers led 42-60 at the end of the first half, but Atlanta lagged behind in the third quarter. Bogdanovic opened the final period with a triple to give Atlanta its first half lead, 83-82. Philadelphia led 94-98 before Collins’ 3-pointer cut the lead to one point. Young’s jump shot with 1:17 to play gave Atlanta a 99-98 lead, and his two free throws when Embiid fouled increased the lead to three. The Hawks held on from there, taking a break when Embiid missed a layup and the Sixers knocked the ball out of bounds with 7.8 seconds remaining.

Young missed his first five shots from the field and wrapped his right shoulder as he sat on the bench early in the second quarter. The Hawks did not announce an injury. Young’s frustration showed when he complained after being called for a foul on Embiid in the second quarter, prompting a technical foul. After his shoulder was wrapped, Young made a short jump shot and then made two more triples.

Embiid made a triple after his time in the locker room, but finished 4 of 20 on field goals, just the production the Sixers need from their star, who had a 51% accuracy in the regular season.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan tweaked his lineup, knocking Huerter off the bench to replace Solomon Hill at forward. The position has changed since De’Andre Hunter, the team’s leading perimeter defender, missed the remainder of the postseason with a right knee injury. Hunter is scheduled for surgery tomorrow, Tuesday, in Los Angeles to repair a tear in his lateral meniscus.