Trae Young values ​​Atlanta Hawks loss in 2021 NBA playoffs

If 6 months ago any NBA fan had been told that Atlanta Hawks I was going to be fighting to the end to get into thes NBA Finals 2021, I would have called it real madness. However, the franchise project led by Bring young He has shown all his credentials to make short-term history, with him as the greatest exponent, but having known how to surround him effectively. Nate mcmillan He acquired command of the franchise when it seemed lost and has endowed it with a splendid future. The loss in the sixth game against the Milwaukee Bucks does not tarnish a season to remember, as analyzed by the pillars of the team on ESPN.

“There are no regrets. We have given everything, I feel that this group has left its soul on the court,” said the coach before Young showed his side as a born competitor. “For me it has been very hard not being able to help the team during two games of the series and today I wanted to force, I felt that I owed it to my teammates and that I had to do everything possible to give us the opportunity to stay alive. It has been very frustrating not being able to compete at 100% and feeling that I was far from my level “, declared a Trae who received the praise of his coach. “He is prepared to be a leader in this phase of the season, he is never afraid and finds a way to produce for the team whatever happens,” he argued.

Trae Young has a bright future at 22

What’s more, Bring young He explained that this defeat is a starting point and learning for his fight for the ring in the short and medium term. “It’s a hard feeling because we knew we had a good chance, but it is extremely difficult to win a ring and you need to gain experience. You have to go through this to have real options in the future to get it, look at Chris Paul or these same Bucks. Everyone has suffered. disappointments and have finally found the reward for their effort. That is what we will do. We will come back stronger “, declared the star of Atlanta Hawks.