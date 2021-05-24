Trae Young silences Madison

Madison Square Garden lived a night of reunions and premieres. The Knicks returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, the public settled in the stands after a long time without doing so and Spike Lee returned to his typical front row choreography of the stands. There were also proper names: Tom Thibodeau was returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, when he did it with the Timberwolves; Derrick Rose did the same after accompanying his inseparable coach on that last adventure. And McMillan achieved his first victory in the finals since that same year after accumulating nine consecutive defeats. The last time he won was in 2018, in Game 6 of the first round against the Cavs, when he was coaching the Pacers. After this, he lost in the seventh and accumulated two consecutive seasons with eliminations at the first exchange with two sweeps (4-0), which precipitated his exit from a stagnant franchise in which he had done a commendable job. And that without him, he has run out of playoffs this year, play-in through. Everything has to be said.

As for the premieres, there was everything: Julius Randle, Trae Young, and two young projects who make the playoffs for the first time in a round in which both want to pass and anyone can do it. The thing was better for the Hawks star than for the Knicks: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists (with only 2 losses), and the winning shot, a little bomb after a great penetration that surpassed the wall erected by Tom Thibodeau, the man who has created the best defense in the NBA. Trae silenced Madison after the basket in a very repeated gesture in the sport and after noticing the incessant pressure from a delighted fans to reconnect with basketball and themselves. And he led his team to take the victory with 13 points in the last quarter (9 of 9 in free throws), which allowed the Hawks to regain the field advantage, something decisive now that there is an audience, travel, and that the fervor of the past is once again felt in the final phase, partially lost in last year’s bubble.

The game had it all, including supreme equality, two good defenses, 10 lead changes and seven draws. The maximum advantage of the Hawks, more focused at the beginning, was 11 points; that of the Kniccks stood at 7. Neither of the two was decisive or final, and everything came in a fist to a heart attack ending in which Derrick Rose or Alex Burks seemed to tip the balance. A fumble that the Knicsk were about to recover and that reached Bogdan Bogdanovic in the corner, ended in a triple that tied the game at 103 with less than 29 seconds to go. That’s where the story changed: then two free throws for Trae (whom the referees treated very well in the final stretch of the clash), a draw by Rose that seemed to force the extension and the final basket of an emboldened Trae, who achieved the first victory of his career in the playoffs as an absolute protagonist.

Randle, the other side of the coin

The one who was not fine was Randle. The aforementioned power forward, who did not step on the playoffs either during his time at the Lakers or during his brief stay at the Pelicans, did not have a precisely placid debut: 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists, yes, but an ignominious 6 of 23 in field goals, with 3 losses and a -5 with him on the track. He also missed the shot that could force the extension, totally out of time, and added a 1 of 5 in the fourth quarter. Thibodeau, seeing that he was not fine, did not explode as much as in any of the regular season duels (36 minutes), but the reality is that none of his strong men was especially fine: Reggie Bullock finished with 0 of 5 in triples, while RJ Barret (14 + 11), with 1 of 6. Rose (17 + 5 + 5 with 8 of 16 shooting) and Alec Burks’ great game (27, with 9 of 13) were the barely salvageable, while Immanuel Quickley had 10 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists in his premiere in the final phase, without being the problem but not the solution.

And in the Hawks, led by Trae, there was a bit of everything: 9 points and 13 rebounds for the always sure Clint Capela (another who returned to the playoffs after his stay in the Rockets of James Harden), 18 points (and +17 with him on the track) of a good Bogdanovic, and 13 from the bench of Lou Williams, who scored 6 points in the fourth quarter and got closer to his best version (within his age and physical condition) than the ghostly version he showed in his final weeks at the Clippers. In short, a good game that anyone could have won, a great show of honor from the visitors and a victory that can be key in a series that can be very long. The Knicks, after a dream season, must now come back and win the second round if they don’t want to go to Atlanta with an extremely difficult 0-2 to come back. And the Hawks face that duel in the best possible way: with nothing to lose (they are already ahead) and with much to gain. Ideal situation. Reunions, premieres and feelings on the surface. Things always happen at Madison. For those who do not remember.