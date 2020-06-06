The new format established by the NBA to end the 19/20 season consists of 22 teams that will fight for the champion ring, so that eight of the franchises that make up the competition have already ended their respective campaigns. Among these franchises is Atlanta Hawks, leadered by Bring young.

The Georgia team base has not taken two days to skip the recommendations and health safety measures that the NBA has transmitted to players who are already on vacation. A video has been leaked in which Young was in Oklahoma playing a ‘party’ in a crowded pavilion. The NBA itself is expected to take action in this regard.