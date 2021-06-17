Trae Young runs a miracle

Sometimes things in sports have no explanation. Or they have it, but it is better to stay with the ineffable, magical, impossible part. Sometimes things happen. And since we prefer to see it that way, we talk about mystique, teams of destiny and cursed franchises. There is a moment when one does not know, it is really impossible to know, if all this is a simple narrative that is added to the numbers and statistics of the analysts, the Xs, Os and Ys of the coaches, the factors that a priori they explain everything. Or rather, there are times when you don’t want to know. And this was one of those times: the Hawks won at Philadelphia for the second time in their Eastern semi-final (106-109) and dominate 2-3 with the sixth game tomorrow at his court (State Farm Arena, 01:30 Spanish time). If they win, they will be in the first conference final since 2015 (they lost 4-0 against LeBron James’ Cavs) … and the second since arriving in Atlanta in 1968.

The Hawks have never played a Finals in Georgia (they were champions in St Louis, 1958). Y lived for years of that 1988 Eastern semifinal, a tremendous 4-3 in favor of the Celtics, Larry Bird against Dominique Wilkins. Doc Rivers played in those Hawks, who right now is at the center of many targets. Following his poor exit from the Clippers due to a horrendous playoff meltdown, he is to a loss tomorrow from signing another infamous jam, this time in his first year with the Sixers. If the Philadelphia team does not win tomorrow, their season will be over and the last memory they will have of playing at their court will be this, a farewell between boos and disgust:

The Sixers lost the first game, regained the home court factor in the third and They have given the next two to go from 2-1 to 2-3. In the fourth they won by 18 points, away from home. In the fifth, on their track, they won by 26. They were crushing the Hawks, laying waste to them, dominating them by land, sea, and air. But one day after the Bucks lost a giant opportunity against the Nets, the Sixers followed suit; two teams that have sought the definitive step forward in recent years, and that never seem to make it.

Of course, Joel Embiid is injured and everything happens that way. But, I repeat: it was a +24 already in the second quarter (56-32), a +22 at halftime (62-40) and a +26 (72-46) with just over 20 minutes to play. The part of the second half was 44-69, that of the last quarter (87-96 was reached), 19-40. In the entire second half, they only scored baskets in play for the locals Embiid and a Seth Curry who made a 9/12, finished with 36 points and scored four of the only five baskets of his team in a fourth quarter in which he passed from 100-86 at 6:25 left to 104-109 in the final second, before a final basket from Curry, who had also scored the previous one more than six minutes earlier. In that stretch he can score a season and a draft, 0/9 in shots, two losses, 2/6 in free throws. And a growing terror, finally to routing retreat, as Trae Young warmed up. And he went in, well he did: 39 points, 7 assists and the points to, together with a lethal basket from Gallinari, confirm an absolutely impossible turnaround.

Embiid finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Depleted, in matches that are very long, you can not ask for more. Or yes: in those fateful six minutes he missed four shots and the two he threw in the last seconds from the personnel line, the final nail in his team’s coffin. He finished the first half with 24 + 11 and a 9/11 in shots, but was limited later, very badly accompanied beyond Curry: +11 with Embiid on the track, -14 in nine minutes without him. The game points to Doc Rivers, of course, but also to a Tobias Harris this time denied (4 points, 2/11) and especially to a Ben Simmons whose problems in what he does wrong eclipse his obvious every time the playoffs come. virtues.

This time the Australian stayed, with debates roaring again at his door, at 8 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists, only two baskets (2/4)… and a 4/14 in free throws. Hack-a-Ben was the Hawks’ strategy until Rivers had to sit him down., with what that hurts his team in defense. In these playoffs, the Australian is at 32.8% from the personnel line. A fright that in the last 25 years only worsens the Ben Wallace of 2006 (27.3%). Doc Rivers, who said he saw himself playing Game 7, was clear about the problem with Simmons: “You have to play minutes without him, we are prepared to do it. If he makes the free throws, we’ll keep him on track; Yes, we can’t do it. That’s the way things are. “Well, that.

This wasted +26 is the third worst playoff collapse in a quarter century. Ahead, two comebacks for the Clippers: -31 against the Warriors in 2019, -27 against the Grizzlies in 2012. Tomorrow, as Embiid’s knee adds minutes and miles, there is a final exam in Atlanta. In front there will be a roaring audience and a team right now full, led by a Trae Young who is leaving a megastar aroma in his first playoffs (almost 29 points and 11 assists per game). John Collins (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Gallinari (16 + 8) put the accompaniment next to the veteran Lou Williams, who occupied the place that is usually a low Bogdanovic (6 points). The combo guard entered the court in the third quarter with his team at -21 and no longer sat down. The set from there was 31-55 and he put up 15 points and 3 assists, with a key stretch in the fourth quarter, before Trae finally took over.

In the Nets, Bucks, Sixers, Heat and Celtics Conference, Nate McMillan and Trae Young’s Hawks are one win (they have two bullets, the first on their track) from the final. A thunderous success after a historic comeback. The Sixers are on the ropes. Dazed, bruised, utterly terrified after a terrible collapse. Inexplicable … or perfectly explainable. Sometimes it is simply better to think first and keep in mind that things happen in sport. Fortunately.