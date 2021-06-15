Trae Young receives a technical foul after insulting the referee

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young received a foul call technique after insulting one of the referees present of the game number 4 of the series of the Playoffs of the NBA.

The base Bring young immediately received a call for a foul technique after telling the referee that he should open his eyes.

Here the video:

Trae Young gets a tech after telling the ref to open up his eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/BM7cwgncAq – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2021

TO Bring young He did not like how the decisions of the referees against the Hawks in the first two quarters, so he decided to make his feelings known about it. The referee clearly did not appreciate the gesture and quickly handed the Atlanta star a T.

The Hawks go to Game 4 with back-to-back losses to the Sixers and are definitely looking to come out with a win on their home floor before the series returns to Philadelphia.