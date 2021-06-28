Trae Young, on his ankle injury: “It’s hurting a lot, it’s very frustrating”

The defeat of Atlanta Hawks this morning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 has brought with it, in addition to the 2-1 in favor of Milwaukee Bucks in the aggregate of the tie, an injury to Bring young on his right ankle which is of great concern in the Georgia franchise.
“It hurts a lot, it’s very frustrating. The injury has affected my playing speed,” said a Young who finished the game with 35 points. The base will undergo an MRI scan in the next few hours to find out the exact extent of the injury.
Trae Young on his ankle after his injury in Game 3
He’s set to have an MRI tomorrow morning https://t.co/Wir3FS92Kipic.twitter.com/JqPYdfMY7F
