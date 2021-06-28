Trae Young, on his ankle injury: “It’s hurting a lot, it’s very frustrating”

The defeat of Atlanta Hawks this morning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 has brought with it, in addition to the 2-1 in favor of Milwaukee Bucks in the aggregate of the tie, an injury to Bring young on his right ankle which is of great concern in the Georgia franchise.

“It hurts a lot, it’s very frustrating. The injury has affected my playing speed,” said a Young who finished the game with 35 points. The base will undergo an MRI scan in the next few hours to find out the exact extent of the injury.