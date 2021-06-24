Trae Young makes the NBA shake with this epic message

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young he left a message epic to everyone in the NBA, after game number 1 of the final series of his conference in the NBA.
The base Bring young He confessed that his team Atlanta Hawks will perform “as far as they want” in this new series of Playoffs of the NBA.
Here the data:
Trae Young: “I think we can go as far as we want to… I believe in this team, and we believe in each other.”
– Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 24, 2021
Bring young he scored 48 points in Game 1 of the conference final against the Milwaukee Bucks to be the club’s star. “I believe in this team and I believe in each one of us (the players),” according to ESPN.
This season Bring young has shown that he can be one of the best players in the NBA in the history.