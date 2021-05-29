Trae Young made a shot from the logo on Derrick Rose

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young I hit a triple from the logo of the court before Derick rose on the NBA.

Bring young He stopped with all the decision in the world to shoot that shot, since he is running out of 24 seconds to attack the hoop in the NBA.

The base Bring young I throw the ball immediately that it came to his hands, Derrick Rose He went out to defend him, but he was too late and the cost was triple.

Here the video:

Bring Young from the logo 🔥pic.twitter.com/b0lAQToOiD – Isolation (@isolationba) May 29, 2021

Bring young continues to show that he could become one of the best players in the history of the NBA. He is very much compared to Stephen Curry due to his playing skills on the court, as they are extremely similar.

This season Bring young is averaging 25 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds per game in the NBA.