Trae Young leaves the game with a right ankle injury

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young left the game for a injury in its ankle right in game number three of the series of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks team in the NBA.

Bring young He was giving a pass to one of the players of his team and after he released the ball, he made an attempt to cut and had a bad start which he ankle he bent over and had to go to the locker room because of the pain he felt at the time.

The base Bring young was injured after stepping on one of the referees of the NBA intentionally in the NBA, but it did not seem very serious even though he left the game.

Bring young He had a too impressive night, since he was with more than 20 points in his game dominating the game together or team against the Milwaukee Bucks team in the NBA.