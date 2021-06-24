Trae Young: “I’ve always loved playing away”

Atlanta Hawks has managed to put the 0-1 in his favor this morning in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Milwaukee bucks. The Georgia franchise has been led by a Bring young practically at his best since he came to the league in 2018, which has finished with 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

With this victory, the Hawks have managed to put the home court factor for the remainder of the tie. However, although it may be key to the outcome of the series, for Trae Young himself it is not a factor that his team should worry about, since he himself considers that he offers his best level when he plays away from Atlanta:

“Since I was playing in high school, I loved playing away. I really like the idea of ​​playing against an opposing crowd. It feels like you’re just with your team in the whole hall, and I think that kind of thing is the same. that make the group more united, “Young said.

Trae Young is the second youngest player in NBA history to get 45+ PTS and 10+ AST in a playoff game. Luka is the youngest. What a draft trade. pic.twitter.com/25fJw2diVK – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021

Atlanta Hawks finds itself with the possibility of stepping on its first NBA Finals since 1961, 60 years later. On this, the star of the franchise has also spoken: “It is special to be close to getting it. When I was a rookie I always thought about achieving things like this. You don’t know how difficult it is until you really have to do it.”

The crucial Game 2

The Hawks have shown that their performance does not diminish far from their flag in these playoffs. With Game 2 just around the corner (early morning Friday to Saturday from 2:30 a.m. EDT), the squad led by Nate McMillan can deliver a very painful and almost definitive blow to the Bucks if they manage to put the 0-2 with home games ahead.