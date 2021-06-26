Trae Young: “I take full responsibility for the tough loss”

From heaven to hell. This is how the level offered by Bring young with Atlanta Hawks in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 against Milwaukee bucks, which are currently tied in the overall score of the tie: 1-1.

And it is that Young has gone from achieving a performance of 48 points and 11 assists in Game 1 (becoming the first player in NBA history to make 45+ PTS and 10+ AST in a Conference Finals match), to complete a game of nine turnovers in 28 minutes of Game 2 (eight of them in the first half).

Trae Young himself is aware that tonight has offered its worst level, not only of the present Playoffs, but practically of the entire season. This is what he has made known in his statements at the post-match press conference, where he has been very self-critical at all times:

“I take full responsibility for what happened tonight. Taking care of the ball is something I am obliged to do better at, so I have to improve it yes or yes. I also have to improve my physical game for the next matches. They ( Milwaukee Bucks) have proven to be superior in that regard thus far, “Young said.

Go time. #BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/T7aZLofB9e – Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 26, 2021

Return to Atlanta with the home court factor in mind

Despite the loss, the Hawks still have the home court factor in their favor after victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Finals. In Georgia, Nate McMillan’s men hope to win at least one of the next two games, and take the minimum tie to Game 6.