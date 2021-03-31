Trae Young: “Facundo Campazzo knows how to play basketball”

Days, weeks and months go by, and the evolution of Facundo Campazzor as a Denver Nuggets player he is being more than interesting. More and more compliments come to the game of the Argentine playmaker, and in this case it was Bring young, the Atlanta Hawks point guard and one of the best players in the league.

“He is a good player. He impacted me with his defense and can enable his teammates. He is a great passer. Maybe he hasn’t been in the league long, but you realize he knows how to play basketball …”, he said.