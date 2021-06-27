Trae Young, excited for Game 3: “I expect a pressure cooker”

The Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 travel to Georgia with 1-1 on aggregate of the series between Atlanta Hawks Y Milwaukee bucks. This morning, Game 3 of the tie will be played starting at 02:30 (local time).

The Hawks will receive in their pavilion some Bucks who come to crush them in the second game of the Eastern Finals with an outstanding performance by Mike Budenzholer both in attack and defense that ended up unhinging Bring young (He made nine losses in less than 30 minutes of play).

Trae Young himself has not been very unsure of himself after his poor performance in Game 2. In fact, in the press conference prior to tonight’s game, the Atlanta point guard has claimed to be more motivated than ever:

“It’s exciting for all of us to be able to go home. Our goal was to steal a road win, and that’s the way it has been. Coming to Atlanta in the Conference Finals with the home court factor in our favor. I’m looking forward to a pressure cooker, A very noisy and crowded pavilion. It’s going to be a lot of fun, “Young said.

To continue making history

Despite his lousy Game 2, Trae Young is coming off his first solo performance in NBA Conference Finals history with 45+ PTS and 10+ AST. The Atlanta Hawks player has shown that from one game to another he is capable of going from touching heaven to going down to hell, and rising again. The Milwaukee Bucks will have to be very focused to stop him.