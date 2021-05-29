Trae Young equaled Stephen Curry’s playoff record

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young equal record with Stephen Curry in the Playoffs of the NBA against the New York Knicks team.

Bring young is the fifth player to average 25 points and 10 assists in the first 3 games of playoffs of his career. Joins Kevin Johnson, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry and Oscar Robertson.

The base Bring young is one of the players who will give more competition to Stephen Curry Because both have similar eggs, they already play the same game practically on the court in the NBA.

Here the data:

With only 22 years of age and three seasons Bring young is positioning record than other veteran players of several years in the NBA they have not succeeded.

This season Bring young is averaging 25 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds per game in the NBA.