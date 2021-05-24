Trae Young equaled record with Derick Rose

The Atlanta Hawks player, Bring young equaled with Derick rose in a record in the Playoffs of the NBA, on its debut.

The base Bring young is the first player to get 25 points and 10 assists in his debut in the Playoffs, after Derick rose in 2009 with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

Bring young Apart from achieving this new record, he also got the basket that gave his team victory in the first game of the Playoffs of the NBA.

Here the data:

Not bad the premiere of Trae Young in his first Play Offs game: 32 points

10 assists

Bring young was the player of the game before the Knicks in a close game that was defined in the last minute of the game in the NBA.

The base Bring young ended the game with an amount of 32 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds in his first game of the Playoffs on the NBA.