Trae Young, doubt for Game 4 against Milwaukee Bucks

The news is terrible for Atlanta Hawks. After starting winning the Conference Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks, the comeback of Mike Budenholzer’s team could not be over, especially if in Game 4 they will not be able to count on McMillan and his team with their biggest star, with Bring young.

This is confirmed by Shams Charania: the playmaker is doubtful due to a bruise on his right foot, and it will be a matter of hours for him to participate in the most important meeting in recent basketball history in Atlanta. Bad information coming from the United States, less for the Bucks.