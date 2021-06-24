Trae Young commands Atlanta win over Milwaukee | Excelsior

MILWAUKEE

Trae Young scored 48 pointsClint Capela scored the lead with 29.8 seconds left, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Hawks improved to 6-2 in postseason road games and they gave the Bucks their first loss at home in these playoffs.

I think we’re made to be able to play on the road, ”said Hawks coach Nate McMillan. “I have told you that. We are made for this ”.

Game 2 is Friday in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists.

Young came within two points of setting a new personal best.

We keep fighting, ”Young said. “It has been fun playing with this group. We just keep fighting until the end, regardless of the score. This is what we are going to do. We are going to continue fighting ”.

John Collins added 23 points and 15 boards for the Hawks. Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Khris Middleton missed a potential triple to tie the game in the final seconds. Although Middleton finished with 15 points, he made just 6 of 23 shots from the field and missed all of his three-point attempts.

Offensively, we didn’t seem to move very well, ”Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo scored the first six points of a 9-0 streak who turned a 98-96 deficit into a 105-98 lead with 4:18 left. Holiday capped that attack with a triple after Antetokounmpo rebounded after missing a free throw.

But the Hawks scored the following five points, and the game went back and forth from that point on.

Middleton missed at middle distance with about 43 seconds left and Milwaukee led 111-110. Young missed a casting attempt, but Capela picked up his 19th rebound of the game and scored to give the Hawks a definitive lead.

