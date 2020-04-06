To be a star of the NBA some boldness is needed and Bring young proves to have it. The Atlanta Hawks base wants to make history in the NBA and already in his second year as a professional, he has not evaded the questions asked in the Shaquille O’Neal program about when he can beat Stephen Curry like the best triplista of the league. “In a year I will do it,” he assured. It must be remembered that Young scores 3.4 triples per game this year and presents a percentage of 36.1%.

