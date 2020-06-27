New NBA player who falls into the hands of representative Rich Paul. Specifically, it has been Bring young who has announced this Saturday that he will become a client of Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons or John Wall.
Young will sign with Atlanta HawksIf everything continues its course, next season the first major extension of his contract. This decision is given by it.
I’m just getting started … It’s just different❄️ #KLUTCH pic.twitter.com/q03wrf22jx
– Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 26, 2020