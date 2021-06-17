Trae Young and the Hawks rally 26 points and make the series 3-2

06/17/2021 at 6:52 AM CEST

The base Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks once again achieved the feat of overcoming an adverse scoreboard and achieving the second consecutive victory at win on the road 106-109 to the Philadelphia Sixers in the fifth game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie. If in the fourth game, the deficit that the Hawks had to overcome was 18 points, in the fifth, played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, it became 26 points. But the Hawks believed in their game more than ever and made the unthinkable triumph possible and a reality, which now allows them to have a 3-2 best-of-seven advantage and be one more away from reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time. time since 2015.

Quite the opposite of what happened with the Sixers who reached the third period with the same advantage (26 points) and were not able to handle it to ensure victory, which places them on the brink of the abyss of elimination with another memorable collapse.

Both the victory of the Hawks, who can close the tie on Friday when it is played in Atlanta in the sixth game of the best-of-seven series, and the defeat of the Sixers became the unlikely of the game. But the Hawks, with Young as the leader, once again claimed that they are a team that never “gives up” and that was the main key to the great victory.

The Hawks haven’t reached the conference finals since 2015 when they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winner of the fifth game in a 2-2 series has won the series 82% of the time.

The Hawks surpassed the double-double that the Cameroonian pivot contributed Joel Embiid of 37 points and 13 rebounds and the 36 points what the escort scored Seth curry, his best mark as a professional in the playoffs.

When the Sixers took a 70-46 lead in the third quarter, it looked like they were heading for a 3-2 series lead. The comeback started with a triple by power forward John Collins and the Hawks outscored the Sixers 36-63 in the final 20 minutes and 31 seconds. It would be Young who led the Hawks and made the difference with 39 points, seven assists and three recoveries of the ball in the 40 minutes he played. Collins finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 reboundsWhile the sixth player, veteran guard Lou Williams added 15 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Italian power forward Danilo Gallinari had 16 points, including three 3-pointers from four attempts, and eight rebounds as backup that also helped the Hawks win. Young scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, all in the last 4:30 minutes of the period. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1:26 left. He did all three, putting the Hawks ahead 105-104. It was the Hawks’ first lead of the game.

Embiid scored 17 points in the first quarter and sent the Sixers heading for a break with a 26-point lead in the first half. Yet they led 87-69 at the end of the third before collapsing. Williams, Gallinari and Young opened the fourth with a great run against the Sixers’ second unit and kept attacking once Philadelphia team coach Doc Rivers was forced to make the headlines and save the lead. Gallinari hit a 3-pointer that put the score at 87-76 and Embiid jumped from his fresh seat behind the basket and ran to the scorer’s table to return to the game. He instantly scored and put the lead to 13. But the big shots kept coming from the Hawks’ side, Williams hit a triple that turned the game into an 11-point game, and Young kept hitting with his jump shots and from the line. staff, while Australian point guard Ben Simmons, along with Embiid, the Sixers’ key player, began miss shots from the personnel line, much more than they had done so far in the playoffs, and allowed the Hawks to believe more and more that they could pull off the comeback as they did. Simmons was 4 of 14 from the free throw line and even Embiid missed two down the stretch. Simmons missed two with the Sixers up at 104-96 and the Hawks went down and scored.

Embiid rocked a 0-for-12 finish in the second half of a Game 4 loss with an 8-for-8 start in the fifth that helped the Sixers own the game to the delirium of his fans, who filled the Wells Fargo Center bleachers. Even though Embiid is playing, he basically does it with a good leg, because he is not recovering from tear in the cartilage of the right knee, even if he was the team’s leading scorer again. Embiid was the first player this postseason with a 20-10 first half, but for the second straight game he couldn’t save the Sixers after having everything going for him.

Now the Philadelphia team will have to return to Atlanta, where the only result that is worth them is victory if they want to return to the Wells Fargo Center or start the early vacation, despite having concluded the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the Hawks the fifth.