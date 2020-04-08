It’s been almost a month since the suspension of the NBA regular season due to the coronavirus and for lack of entertainment, the league begins to look for alternative ways to provide a basketball-like product to its fans. The first step is taken, since Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that there will be a tournament of HORSE organized by the league and which will have several stars.

Bring Young, Chris Paul and Zach LaVine They are some of the confirmed for the event, which will be broadcast online and where each player will take their shots from home, probably on improvised tracks. In addition to these players, there will be other NBA members to confirm, WNBA players and various surprises that the league holds.

This will be the first event the league will host since the suspension of the entire competition, with the hope that regular basketball will return as soon and as healthy as possible.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

