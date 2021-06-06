Trae Young and Bogdanovic silence Philadelphia

From cavalry charge to placidity. From placidity to speculation. And from speculation to total nervousness. These were the three phases that he lived Atlanta in Philadelphia to beat the Sixers (124-128) in the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinal. Three phases in just 48 minutes, which ran very fast from the start for Georgia when they overwhelmingly dominated their rival with a superb Trae Young (35 points and 10 assists) and a great hit from the perimeter, and which lasted forever when the Sixers closed in on their opponent: from 83-102 at the beginning of the last quarter to 115-118 with only 22 seconds left.

Atlanta was saved… even though it fought so hard to end its life at the Wells Fargo Center. Because when he had it best, when he showed the most power, he let go. He speculated with the result and the passage of time. He added losses and fatal errors at the worst possible time. And Philadelphia, of course, step by step, got close enough to threaten to hit and punch that would have been more than a win after being 26 down on the scoreboard in the second quarter (31-57).

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer saved the Hawks from disaster. The Serbian silenced the Sixers pavilion just like Trae Young did at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the playoffs. Against the New York Knicks, Atlanta went 1-4. We’ll see what happens now, but the feelings are good. Pretty good, despite the final stumble.

Great Atlanta staging

Those of Nate McMillan marked starting territory. Quick and efficient, they were scoring points in a frenzy. They finished the first quarter with 42, while they left their rival at 27 and the question of what had happened. Trae Young showed that he is still in excellent shape: there were 12 points (2/4 in triples) and 5 assists in just 9 minutes on the court.. What’s more, of that dozen he managed 8 in just one minute. Atlanta verged on perfection in the first quarter with 72% shooting from the field, 6/12 from the perimeter … while the Sixers racked up losses (9) and only recruited Embiid for the cause. The African had a lack of thrust due to the small tear of the lateral meniscus in his right knee, but not of efficiency: he finished with 39 points and 9 rebounds … and somewhat lame.

The distances grew (54-74 in the third quarter). Neither Green nor Thybulle rattled Young, but it wasn’t just him. Lou Williams made a good appearance and Clint Capela managed to get Young’s passes. Bogdanovic scored like Huerter: the successes of both of three aborted any type of reaction of the Sixers. Okongwu managed to embarrass (something) Embiid. It was a collective work very well put into practice, although seeing oneself so high on the scoreboard and so soon led to queasy. The Hawks didn’t crush. They thought the prey was dead and stopped shooting … However, it woke up when it was worst and close, very close to biting its hunter. A lesson learned?