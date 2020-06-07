Several sports associations in Mexico launched eSports projects during the pandemic, from which they obtained teaching

During the confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, Wrestling AAA, the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) and the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP), sports players in the country, undertook projects eSports, from which they obtained teachings.

We learned that eSports broadcasts should not be left alone on Twitch but now it is Youtube and Facebook, which in Mexico have public gamer“, Explained to . the general director of AAA, Dorian Roldán.

One of the two strongest wrestling companies in Mexico, announced on April 7 (in the middle of a pandemic) the AAA Legends Tournaments, with which they started the second year of their eSports project.

We grew 100 percent during confinement. We had best numbers that in a normal situation, we reached 2,000 concurrent views in most of the eight weeks of the project“Added Roldán.

AAA organized contests in the video Super Smash Bros Ultimate ’,‘ Street Fighter ’II, IV and V,‘ TKO ’XIII and 2002,‘ Dragon Ball FighterZ ’,‘ Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom ’and‘ Granblue Fantasy: Versus ’.

Today eSports is a cost that we have to absorb, but we are willing to bet on them because we are hardly in the mountain skirts and at the end there is a gold chest“Roldán commented.

Latin America With an eSports audience of 45 million fans, Mexico is the second most consuming country, behind Brazil. In 2019, the specialized consultancy Newzoo calculated earnings in the region of $ 32 million.

The LMB carried out the eDerby, a virtual edition of a home derby through the video game MLB The Show, in which the 16 LMB teams were represented by one player.

This break for COVID-19 was an excellent opportunity to enter the field of eSports. This project was directed for regular baseball fans. We wanted to compensate for the delay in the start of the 2020 season“The League’s marketing director, Alberto Guadarrama, told ..

The initiative was the first approach of Mexican baseball to electronic competition, a sport with which they had an exploratory approach a year and a half ago with Riot Games, developer of ‘League of Legends’.

The LMB is aware of the growth of eSports in the world, as well as of the new forms of consumption of young people, however, we do not yet have in mind to undertake a project of electronic sports outside of an eDerby, we first have to find a business model that makes them self-sustaining, ”added Guadarrama.

The LMB executive assured that they have advanced 10 percent as a league in their knowledge of eSports, but due to the 1.8 million views reached by the first edition of eDerby, they plan to make a second run in the preseason 2021.

The fans we reached represent 8 percent of those who watch an LMB season, but having been fewer games than one shorter duration, it is not a smaller number ”, he asserted.

On whether they believe that his project captured non-baseball fans, Guadarrama shared that for the conversations during broadcasts there is no indication of this.

The LNBP carried out the Gamer cup, the ‘NBA 2K20’ video game tournament in which 13 of its teams participated, represented by players, administrative staff and influencers.

This initiative taught us that despite the fact that we are not throwing the ball in an arena, we can give growth and exposure to the LNBP brand and the teams, ”the marketing manager of the League told Efe, Ricardo Lopez.

Through a proposal from the Lion bees, the Mexican basketball planned in three weeks the Gamer Cup, which was broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

Due to success, we consider repeat the initiative in the next campaign and we even plan to include professional gamers and broadcast on Twitch to engage eSports enthusiasts, “he concluded.

