Traditional security measures are not enough for cryptocurrencies

BeinCrypto spoke with Mark Taylor, Head of Financial Crimes at CEX.IO, about KYC for cryptocurrencies, how these protocols will change, and what global regulation might look like.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are no stranger to the confusing, difficult, and laborious world of regulations.

As the crypto space gained a reputation for scams and criminal activity, legitimate exchanges had to tighten their protocols.. These help to ensure the protection of customers and avoid the involvement of the exchange itself in possible illegal companies.

However, in the cryptocurrency market, different countries expect different protocols. This can be a challenge for exchange platforms that operate on a multinational level.

KYC and its effects

When it comes to financial institutions, one of the most important and well-known security features is “Know Your Customer” (KYC).

KYC

In the early days of cryptocurrency, centralized exchanges didn’t always include this feature. However, jurisdictions have become more aware of the cryptocurrency market.

As a result, these requirements have become a standard for an exchange to provide its services without regulatory issues.

According to Taylor, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, these processes are not much different from what traditional financial institutions apply. This is because, Like traditional finance, protocols must be agreed by the regulator, as Taylor explains:

“When considering these differences between the KYC of traditional finance and the KYC of cryptocurrencies, you can argue about cutting edge technology and biometrics, but in reality, neither of them is an answer to the KYC problem, unless the regulators agree with the industry as to its efficacy and acceptance “

Interestingly, as electronic money markets have emerged, Taylor explains that traditional institutions have lived up to their best technological standards.

“Traditional financial services, of course, do not want to be left behind and also appreciate the benefits of new technologies.”

“Now they use the same technology and the same approach as the new emerging markets, such as cryptocurrencies and electronic money / open banking,” he explains.

Yearn

However, Taylor notes that these are just parts of a bigger picture. Since the KYC responds to criminals, up-to-date regulations and technologies are nothing more than opportunities for criminals to discover new ways to get around them.

“Really effective and comprehensive DDC processes as a whole, observing what our customers do after passing the gatekeeper, understanding their activities and the reasoning for that activity is more important than ever.”

“Using traditional control is as effective as a teapot of chocolate”

For Taylor, adapting traditional security measures to cryptocurrencies or any new industry is not perfect. As he explains, if they are the agreed method, it is necessary for regulatory standards. However, applying old-school techniques means that criminals already know how to overcome them.

“So adopting these to any new industry, and not just crypto, is like presenting criminals and well-established launderers with an old puzzle already solved. It is not something new for them, so they already know how to abuse and circumvent these controls ”, he explains.

“Hacks and digital attacks are now part of the world we live in and using an old-style controller is as effective as a teapot of chocolate.”

However, despite the potential failures, you recognize that these processes need to be followed.

Dealing with collateral damage

The problem some raise is that KYC tools don’t just keep criminals out. Also block access to those who may need services the most.

However, for refugees and stateless persons, this process is impossible. This is because they do not have access to the government documents necessary to prove their identity.. As a result of its status, getting approval on a centralized cryptocurrency exchange is difficult or impossible.

Bitcoin immigrants

For Taylor, the question boils down to what really needs to be solved to solve this problem. He argues that it becomes clearer where the resolution has to come from when considering the purpose of the tools.

It refers to the purpose of KYC beyond verifying the identity of a person. On rare occasions, law enforcement agencies may require organizations conducting KYC to share information. Although there are only a few such cases, KYC procedures must be able to accommodate them.

“Stateless persons or refugees who wish to be included in these markets must meet the same criteria. If we carry out KYC or a new all-accepting KYC method, is it enough to effectively locate these customers should the authorities wish to do so? This is the criterion that regulators and law enforcement agencies will have to answer before allowing the CSC to be broad enough to accept this category of people, ”he explains.

For this reason, it considers that the work to end stateless persons carried out by entities such as UNHCR is key in the process of incorporating those who are left out into the system.

“Let’s hope that organizations like UNHCR and its partners will succeed in their mission and, just as cryptocurrencies are being regulated and embraced, stateless persons and refugees can also be welcomed into the modern financial system, as their current right should be.”

Tools limited only by imagination and technology

For Taylor, there is great room for expansion of these security tools, beyond expanding to whom they apply.

“KYC tools in the future are only limited by our imagination and technology.”

It recognizes that it will not depend on cryptocurrency exchanges, but on regulators globally. However, when you consider where these tools will go, you anticipate growth and technology improvements.

Blockchain

Specifically, it believes that current biometric and facial recognition technologies will be expanded and improved in the future.

“For example, if we get a fingerprint scanner, how can we be 100% sure that they belong to that person? So we come to the question of central databases, but also to the broader philosophical question of freedoms and the personal right to privacy ”.

“Of course, there are currently biometric residence permits and identity documents, and I see that they are becoming more widespread. In the distant future, we may also have a chemical, biological (DNA) identification, but this also raises the same questions, ”he explains.

KYC Global Standards Still Under Debate

However, while Taylor can see technologies navigating improvements, he is hopeless in global financial security regulation.

“Global standards on any form of regulation, KYC or otherwise, would always be welcome if they could be agreed with industry and governments globally.”

“It is one of the most difficult parts of running an international finance company: managing the different standards around the world. If taken at a high level, most of the rules currently in place for governments try to do the same things. Reduce customer exposure, protect them, be effective and efficient, and reduce the likelihood of abuse by bad actors, money launderers and terrorists, ”he says.

Bretton Woods

“Yet who would have thought that the same end goal could be achieved in so many different ways! So if we could come together as a balloon on KYC standards and what is acceptable and what is not, it would be a game changer for regulated entities. This would reduce costs and increase efficiency and customer service ”.

However, Taylor does not believe this will happen.

“Call me cynical, but I really don’t see the governments of the world coming together and establishing an agreed framework that is the same around the world or even similar enough that companies have a single approach and process.”

