-What does thematic investment contribute to traditional investment?

-Traditional investment and thematic investment do not have to be at odds. The idea is that they are complementary.

From the traditional investment point of view, we will be in investments that are closer to traditional indices and, however, the opportunity to invest in themes will open the investment spectrum and give us access to global companies with different capitalizations and that, Above all, from today, they are working to be the companies that may be disrupted in the future.

-How do you choose the themes?

-In Imantia Capital we have decided to carry out two processes within the fund management. The first is the one that sticks to the most qualitative. We do market research where we try to identify all the trends that could represent the future.

For us, these issues have to be encompassed in certain technological, cultural or social movements that could be potential and profitable investments in the future.

In this way, we carry out this qualitative process for the creation of an invertible universe in which a series of restrictions and filters will be applied, usually very adjusted to what the fund intends to do.

To give a piece of information, we make a quality or representativeness filter. Every time we decide to have a thematic investment in our investment universe, we want it to be a theme well reflected with the companies that are within.

In thematic investment there are different moments in the cycles of the companies. For us it is very important to avoid those companies that are in the most incipient cycle and that could pose more risk.

Later, in the second phase, to select the themes that will be part of the portfolio, a more quantitative process is used, an intensive use of data. We have our own model at Imantia Capital that allows us to assign the themes of the investment universe in an efficient, diversified and representative way.

-What are the themes in which you are invested now?

-One of the most important aspects of the Imantia Futuro fund is that it is determinedly agnostic when it comes to positioning on some issues. No discretionary decisions are made to end up in that portfolio composition.

Currently, the portfolio is quite balanced and diversified. To mention some of the most representative themes, we have water treatment, cybersecurity and innovation in the health sector -related to population aging or demography-.

-How is Imantia Futuro different from other thematic funds?

-An investor who decides to invest in themes has two steps. The first involves deciding between making a monothematic investment or doing it through a multi-thematic vehicle.

Regarding the second decision, once you have gone to multi-thematic investment, at Imantia Capital what we do is differentiate ourselves from other competitors or other investment options by putting risk control at the center of portfolio construction.

In this way, our fund will give access to a lot of investment possibilities with growth and profitability potential but always from the point of view of risk control, volatility control and maximum decline, trying to make a catch of the bull market but protecting in bearish moments.