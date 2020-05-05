Traditional German clothing Like from a fairy tale! (Photo courtesy Let’s Talk About Cultures)

They say that in this life one of the things that cannot be stopped is traveling, and of course, if by doing so our eyes and palates delight, our mind expands and therefore our knowledge is sharpened a little more, when visiting a destination we know more about its culture, and the traditional clothing, in this case, of Germany.

Traditional German clothing

That’s right, if you are a travel lover you will have noticed that when you arrive at a city or place that we are visiting, their culture is very different from ours. A clear example of this are the traditional clothing of Germany that they are as if they had been taken from a story; they are certainly amazing.

In this regard, a very important point to keep in mind is that one of the great characteristics of the typical clothing of this destination is its rural origin. Currently it is used in the most important celebrations in Germany such as the Oktoberfest; This changes according to each area of ​​this destination, however all share some features.

Germany Dirndl Attire

If we talk about German traditional clothing, you can not miss this traditional dress that women wear and is known as Dirndl, as we mentioned, its history starts in rural places; in the 19th century, the city servants began to wear it, and from 1870 the bourgeoisie began to use it and it became haute couture.

Traditional men’s clothing in Germany

On the other hand, and in the case of men, leather pants (Lederhosen) is the most typical clothing. These have been in use since the 15th century when they began to be used for work.

It is worth mentioning that there are three types of this style: The one that looks knee-high (Kniebundlederhose), above it (kurze Lederhose), this one is more used by young people, and finally the one that reaches to the ankle (lange Lederhose).

