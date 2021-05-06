Traditional Finance and DeFi Could Benefit Each Other: ING Report

Despite an alleged divide between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), both paradigms could benefit global finance through mutual cooperation, according to an ING whitepaper.

The whitepaper begins by defining decentralized finance (DeFi). He defines them as:

“The transformation of traditional financial products into products that operate without an intermediary through smart contracts on a blockchain.”

At the same time it suggests that any centralized financial service it could potentially be transferred to a decentralized one.

Due to DeFi’s supposed potential to outperform traditional banking, the whitepaper suggests that there is a growing divide between them.

However, after describing various components of DeFi, the report offers some lessons on how they can complement each other.

Lessons from DeFi

First, DeFi offers composability, defined as “the ability to build a complex multi-component financial system on top of crypto assets.”

By using open source, developers can easily connect and reuse existing components on the blockchain to create new financial services.

The whitepaper suggests that corporate institutions they might consider opening up their services to offer new, easily adaptable services.

What’s more, DeFi enables global transactions at a much faster rate than centralized financial institutions.

Currently, this efficiency comes at the cost of greater complexity for the user, according to the report. However, the decentralized aspect of the technology simplifies a separate aspect of cross-border payments.

By using DLT, DeFi apparently enables efficient payments in different geographies and jurisdictions. By integrating these aspects, traditional finance would have much to gain.

Benefits of traditional finance

However, DeFi also has its own flaws that traditional finance could help rectify. For example, at this stage it is not yet clear what the liability is if a DeFi protocol does not work as expected.

Similarly, the report highlighted the biased nature of the DeFi literature, which seems reluctant to address risk.

As traditional financial institutions specialize in identifying liabilities and mitigating associated risks, DeFi could benefit from this experience, the report says. This would also be the case in terms of KYC and AML compliance.

Finally, as DeFi develops, its goal is to further integrate with the physical world.

The report distinguished between digital tokens and digital assets: the former only exists digitally, while the latter may have real-world counterparts.

For example, an NFT deed and the physical house it corresponds to in the real world. At the moment, DeFi focuses on asset tokenization, whose real-world performance could also benefit from traditional experience.

