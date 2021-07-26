Trading cards at Sevilla de Monchi

The Argentine will wear the number ’17’. SEVILLA CF

Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to transfer Spanish international winger Bryan Gil to the English club and, in a joint operation, the arrival of Argentine international Erik Lamela to the Sevilla squad. until June 2024, from the London team.

Bryan He ended up in the sevillista quarry with 12 years, in the juvenile category. After passing through children and cadets, in 2017/18 he jumped to the Youth Honor Division, with which he made his debut in the UEFA Youth League before moving to Sevilla Atlético. In his debut year in Segunda B he added 24 games, four goals and six assists, which precipitated his debut in Primera that same campaign under Pablo Machín. His coming-out was in the discount of a Sevilla-Atlético, on Kings Day 2019. He closed that season with eleven games in Primera, an assist in Zorrilla and a goal in the thrashing of Rayo in Nervión on April 25, which made him the first player born in the 21st century to score in the highest category of Spanish football. He also played two Cup games.

In 19/20, as a full member of the first team, he played two league games, one in the Cup and four in the UEL, scoring and assisting in the home win against Qarabag. In the winter market he left on loan to CD Leganés in search of minutes, and although he could not avoid the decline of the cucumber club, he played eleven games and scored a goal on the last day against Real Madrid, in his farewell to Butarque. Last season 2020/21, after playing against Cádiz on the opening day, Bryan was on loan to SD Eibar, where he played a very leading role and played 28 more games in LaLiga and another in the Cup, scoring four goals and distributing three assists.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Bryan Gil from @SevillaFC 🇪🇸 @ ErikLamela will join the Sevilla squad as part of the agreement. pic.twitter.com/5dW4thaRTt – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) July 26, 2021

His good level in the Ipurúa team allowed him, after going through all the lower categories of Spain, debuted with the aboluta on March 25 against Greece, in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022. Later he also played an official match against Georgia and a friendly against Lithuania. Bryan is currently concentrating with the Olympic team in Tokyo 2020. Sevilla FC thanks Bryan Gil for his dedication throughout these years and wishes him the best of luck both in Tokyo and in his new stage in England.

Born in Carapachay (province of Buenos Aires) and trained in the lower categories of River Plate, Lamela is an international attacker with the Albiceleste who has recorded 25 games with his team and 3 goals, and has spent the last eight seasons at Tottenham.

He made his debut at the age of just 17 in the River Plate first team in the 2009 Clausura Tournament and continued in the 2010 Apertura, being the undisputed starter in all the 2011 Clausura matches, with two goals, although he did not manage to avoid the decline of the Millionaires in the promotion to Belgrano.

With only 19 years made the leap to Europe by signing Roma in the summer of 2011, with whom he played 31 games in his debut, with six goals and seven assists, and the following year he played 33 and scored 15 goals, one less than the then top league scorer of his team that season, his compatriot Daniel Osvaldo.

Talent, sacrifice, deployment and an unmatched passion. Thanks @ErikLamela! 🇦🇷🤍 pic.twitter.com/B46fvqealj – Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) July 26, 2021

From there he went to the Premier League at the age of 21, when he arrived in the summer of 2013 at Tottenham under Portuguese coach André Vilas-Boas. In his first campaign he suffered a back injury, although his consolidation came in 2014-15, with 46 games and 5 goals; and then he improved his records (11 goals in 2015-16).

His progression was slowed in the next two, by a hip injury, and in the 2018-19 season (33 games and 6 goals) he achieved the greatest milestone of his career, the runner-up with Tottenham in the Champions League. In 2019-20 and 2020-21 he also had good records (35 games and 4 goals in each of them).

