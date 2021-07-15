Trading arm of Mexico’s Pemex suspends new deals with Trafigura: sources

By Stefanie Eschenbacher and Julia Payne

MEXICO CITY / LONDON, Jul 15 (.) – The trading arm of Mexican state oil company Pemex has temporarily suspended new business with Trafigura, according to a document and a source, as investigations into the energy company deepen in several countries. The world’s largest independent commodity traders face global scrutiny for alleged corruption, following years of investigations into bribery of public officials in several Latin American countries. Pemex and state oil companies in other countries have become cautious about doing business with these traders, including Trafigura and its rival Vitol. Earlier this month, PMI Comercio Internacional suspended new deals with Trafigura, one of the world’s largest energy traders, and its subsidiaries until further notice, according to a company statement seen by .. The document did not state the reason for the decision.

Mexico is the world’s fourth largest importer of refined products and a major buyer of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Many foreign oil companies and traders buy Mexican crude from Pemex and also supply refined products or LNG to Mexican state companies.

Employees at PMI, which handles Pemex fuel imports, were ordered to honor existing agreements with Trafigura, but not to accept new deals as of early July, said a source familiar with the operations.

The business relationships Mexico has had for years with Trafigura and other energy traders have become increasingly difficult to maintain due to the progressive imposition of new levels of control by state-owned companies and their units, several sources said.

The main reason for the increased scrutiny is that Pemex and its subsidiaries are concerned about their exposure to companies investigated for corruption elsewhere, two of the sources said.

All sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Other Pemex divisions continue to work with the Geneva-based trading firm, another source said. . was unable to determine the regularity and size of the business relationship, but the Americas region accounted for 31% of Trafigura’s oil revenues in 2020. “We do not see any basis for new business with Trafigura to be suspended and we hope to clarify the situation with PMI at the first opportunity, “said a Trafigura spokeswoman.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At least two shipments of gasoline and naphtha provided by Trafigura were scheduled to arrive in Mexican ports this month, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, confirming that the shipments acquired before the suspension decision were not canceled. In addition, a contract between Trafigura and the state power company CFE for the supply of LNG to the country remains in force, according to two other sources. Trafigura’s two largest business divisions are Oil and Metals. The company traded some 6.4 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined products in the first half of this year, becoming the largest oil marketer after Vitol.

Brazilian prosecutors announced in 2018 an investigation into alleged bribery involving Trafigura, Vitol and Glencore and officials from state-owned Petrobras. Vitol, the largest commodities trader, agreed last year to pay $ 164 million to authorities in the United States and Brazil after admitting that it had bribed officials from Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador to obtain and maintain business with state oil companies in those countries. The Ecuadorian state company Petroecuador has removed Vitol and Gunvor from its list of suppliers since 2020 amid the investigations.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated in June that Mexico wants Vitol to make public the name of the state oil company official to whom Vitol paid bribes.

PMI suspended its business relationship with Vitol in December, while Mexico tries to renegotiate some of its contracts with the company after the merchant acknowledged having paid bribes to gain access to business. The ban remains in effect, the source said.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City and Julia Payne in London. Additional reporting by Marianna Párraga and Ana Isabel Martínez in Mexico City and Alexandra Valencia in Quito. Edited by David Gaffen. Translated into Spanish by Adriana Barrera)