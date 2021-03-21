Traders warn they will do whatever it takes to eliminate unemployment

Expressed to Free Journal that for the sector it represents, the modification of the Labor Code has more economic implications than all the money that has been lost with the pandemic.

“Since Easter passes, that will be the main issue in the commerce sector because the Code affects us more than the pandemic,” said Iván García, president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC).

Since Easter has passed, the main issue that the commerce sector has on the agenda is to seek the modification of the Labor Code of the Dominican Republic to eliminate unemployment and notice.

“For this year we are going to do what we have to do because the Code has to be changed, it has to be adapted to the new times, we are going to force unemployment insurance to be applied, to eliminate unemployment and notice. In other words, we are going to work hard on this, with or without a pandemic we are going to do it, ”the FDC executive declared.

He revealed that by 2020 merchants had well-structured plans to mobilize the country to modify the Labor Code.

Workers

On this issue, the secretary general of the Central Autonomous Trade Union Class (CASC), Gabriel del Río Doñé, said he was not against the modification of the Labor Code, but without going into the gains and achievements made by the workers.

“We are going to see what can be modified without entering into the conquests and achievements obtained over time through the struggles to improve the Labor Code based on the needs of the worker,” declared Del Río Doné.

Salary increase

Iván García, president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), warned that the discussions in the National Salary Committee must take place within the framework of the law because it is not fair that a grocery store has to pay a salary equal to that of companies of the telecommunications area.

Law 187-17 establishes that in article two that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (mipymes) are any unit of economic exploitation carried out by a natural or legal person, in agricultural, industrial, commercial or service activities, rural or urban, that responds to the following categories, according to size:

1) Microenterprise: a) Up to 10 workers; and b) Annual gross sales of up to RD $ 8,000,000;

2) Small business: a) From 11 to 50 workers; and b) Annual gross sales of up to RD $ 54,000,000.

3) Medium-sized company: a) From 51 to 150 workers; and b) Annual gross sales of up to RD $ 202,000,000.

When asked about debating the classification of the company every time the National Salary Committee (CNS) is going to meet to agree on the salary increase every two years, Iván García assured that the trade union centrals did not attend any of the meetings to which they were summoned.

“They were summoned three times and they did not go. That relaxation here is going to end. There is one thing, what are we going to discuss about a law that has its regulations, we are not going to debate anything about this law, the laws are only to apply them, ”the businessman emphasized.

He warned that the businessmen the first thing they are going to do is notify the Minister of Labor “so that he understands that it is based on the law that the National Salary Committee is going to speak.”

The secretary general of the Central Autonomous Trade Union Clasista (CASC), Gabriel del Río Doñé, pointed out that the employer sector only talks about the classification of companies when the salary discussion approaches.

“We agree to talk about it to see real solutions, but we are not going to mix the discussion of wages with the problem of reclassification because they are quite different things,” said the union leader.

He emphasized that after the increase made in 2019, employers showed no interest in talking about the issue of company reclassification.

Free Journal He also consulted the president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael –Pepe- Abreu, who indicated that the resolution that is in force says in one of its paragraphs that 60 days after the approval of the rate was concluded, the discussion on the issue of reclassification of companies would continue.

“Nobody remembered that, but you will see that when we are in the discussion, the businessmen will return to the issue of classification and there will come another type of conflict. Notice that two years have passed practically, and nobody remembered that “, said Pepe Abreu.

On the subject, Luis Miura, president of the Dominican Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (Codopyme), said he hopes that the Ministry and the Committee will adhere to the law and apply the classification, because he warns that “there is no other way than don’t be that ”.

He added that the classification is specified in the law and has a “good” purpose and is very necessary at the moment.

“Leaving aside the myth that it would lower wages, that would not lower wages, but it would organize and clarify the scenario for many other improvements that the correct application of the law would entail,” he said.

When consulted by Free Journal, reiterated that the valid business classification is that of the law with the adjustment for inflation. In addition, he declared that it is important that before the National Salary Committee is convened, it is clearly defined that it will work on the classification.

“That must be now. Within the advisory committee ”, he pointed out.

TSA court ruling, sentence number; 0030-02-2019-SSEN-00341

In 2019 the judges of the First Chamber of the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) issued a ruling that indicates, first: it declares good and valid in terms of the form, the action for protection of compliance submitted on August 23, 2019 by the Federation of Industrial Associations and the Dominican Federation of Merchants against the National Salary Committee and the Ministry of Labor for complying with the legal requirements established in law number 137-11.

Second: It accepts the aforementioned action for protection of compliance on the merits, consequently, it orders the National Salary Committee to take into consideration the provisions contained in articles 2 and 2-bis of law 488-08, modified by articles 4 and 5 of Law 187 17 for the classification of companies when setting minimum wage rates.