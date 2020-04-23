The National Alliance of Small Merchants has detected increases in the prices of agri-food, cold meats, hygiene and cleaning materials.

During the coronavirus health contingency, which has involved the current Phase 3 with the highest contagion, the price increases in basic products have been presented “in cascade”, according to merchants, as well as in products such as mouthguards and antibacterial gel.

According to the National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC), in full quarantine, that is, from March 20 to April 22, it carried out a price monitoring where it detected increases in staple products such as agri-food, cold cuts, hygiene and cleaning materials.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) warned in this context that it will sanction fines from 169 thousand pesos to four million 700 thousand pesos, depending on the severity, all unjustified price increases.

Economic analysts report that due to the variation in the exchange rate, various inputs such as construction also recorded increases.

ANPEC reported that, in price monitoring, onion rose 59.09 percent, from 22 to 33 pesos per kilo; chile 40 percent by increasing from 40 to 56 pesos; the potato 20.83 percent, which meant an increase from 24 to 29 pesos.

In the case of orange, the rise was 20 percent when it rose from 15 to 18 pesos; the lemon increased 25 percent and went from 28 to 35 pesos, likewise, sanitary napkins rose 11.32 percent, that is, from 53 to 59 pesos.

Leg ham had a rise of 9.38 percent, with a cost of 160 to 175 pesos; laundry soap rose 8.62 percent, from 29 to 31.50 pesos; and the avocado rose 7.69 percent, from 65 to 70 pesos, while maintaining the rise and the shortage of mouthguards, antibacterial gel and disinfectants.

ANPEC acknowledged that thanks to constant monitoring of prices by consumers and merchants “it was possible to stabilize the prices of products such as eggs, omelette, tomato, citrus, red meat and sardines, which were attacked by speculation.”

LThe Association pointed out that “illegal profits” should not be allowed in times “as difficult as those experienced in this quarantine”, and called on federal legislators not to apply new taxes.

The Profeco watches

For its part, Profeco reported that it has received 274 complaints against supermarkets and supermarkets, such as Walmart and Bodega Aurrerá, for increases in products such as eggs, omelette, beans and sugar.

The Office of the Attorney General recalled that the average price of a kilo of red egg is 41 pesos, that of white egg 39 and of tortilla 15.50 in tortilla shops and 11.50 pesos in supermarkets.

The black bean is at 36 pesos per kilogram, Flor de mayo at 31 pesos and the 900 grams of pinto beans at 35 pesos.

He recognized that the price of sugar increased 8.5 percent, and the subject is studied from the current harvest, the sugar mills, to the retail of sugar and cane alcohol.

Regarding the increase in other types of products due to variations in the peso against the dollar, such as cement and steel, the director of Industrial Business Development at SGS Mexico, Mauricio Gelo, said that “the construction sector seems like a patient who cannot fully recover”Now, with the fall in oil prices and its impact on the exchange rate, it has led to an increase in the price of inputs.

In the case of cement, he explained in an interview with Notimex, there is speculation in the market, because cement companies have limited operations due to quarantine and the case of steel due to fluctuations in the exchange rate.

He added that these increases in inputs are market conditionsIn the case of cement, price is speculated, because cement plants are closed due to contingencies, while steel is attributed more to the exchange rate, since much of it comes from imports. (Ntx)