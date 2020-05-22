SOROCABA – The conflict between federal decrees and state or municipal rules on measures against the new coronavirus is causing a flood of lawsuits across the country. The lack of connection between managers at the three levels of power has become a “generalized mess” ” which overwhelms the courts and causes legal uncertainty, according to professor Armando Luiz Rovai, a specialist in commercial law. For jurist Acacio Miranda de Souza Filho, a specialist in constitutional law, conflicting laws and the lack of a binding rule give rise to different interpretations by judges on the same topic.

This Thursday, the 21st, the president of the Supreme Federal Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, rendered the decision of the Sergipe Court of Justice that had allowed the reopening of a barber shop in the city of Itabaiana, in the interior of the state, null and void. The TJ measure was based on federal decree 10.344 / 2020, published earlier this month by President Jair Bolsonaro, including barber shops, beauty salons and sports academies among the essential activities. Current state decree, however, did not allow these activities to function.

Toffoli argued that the state issued its decree in accordance with local reality, respecting the STF’s jurisprudence on the matter. On April 17, the court recognized the competence of the President of the Republic to rule on essential activities, but preserved the attribution of each sphere of government to deliberate on the matter. “Not least because the opening of commercial establishments where the barber is exercised does not seem to have a national interest, justifying the Union to issue legislation on the subject, especially in times of pandemic”, justified the minister, defending the need for “actions coordinated and focused on the common good “.

In Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, based on the federal decree of May 8, which included gyms among the essential activities, Mayor Dilador Borges (PSDB) issued a decree authorizing the reopening of the city’s gyms. Upon action, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) ordered the decree to be suspended for being contrary to state rules, especially Decree 64.881 / 2020 of the São Paulo government, the so-called quarantine law. The mayor issued another decree on the 15th, revoking the previous one. A city academy appealed to justice.

On Wednesday, 20, Judge José Daniel Dinis Gonçalves relied on the same federal law to grant an injunction reopening the academy. “Thus, authorized by federal law and its interpretation in accordance, it is absolutely lawful for the head of the federal disciplinary power concurrently as to the activities considered essential”, he evaluated. The city said it will appeal. The decision does not affect other gyms in the city.

A gym in Osasco, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, also managed to get an injunction to reopen during the pandemic. The company claimed that the federal decree of May 8 includes sports academies among the activities considered essential. The judge Ricardo Dip, from the 11th Chamber of Public Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice, understood that competing competence between the Union, states and municipalities in health matters was admitted.

The magistrate said that this does not mean admitting greater competence of the latter in relation to national rules. “The municipalities can, it is true, complement the state and federal rules, and the states, the federal ones, but do not oppose them,” he wrote. The judge understood that the economic support of the academy, including the staff, would be at high risk if he waited for the outcome of the action, hence the grant of the injunction.

In Minas Gerais, on the 12th, the Court of Justice suspended an injunction that authorized the opening of a gym in the João Pinheiro neighborhood, in the capital. In the decision, judge Angela de Lourdes Rodrigues considered the “chaotic scenario that the country is experiencing because of the covid-19” and that, therefore, the municipalities have autonomy to decide which segments they can open. In the capital of Minas Gerais, 70 stores went to court with requests for reopening – 18 had a favorable decision, according to the city hall. In the case of the academy, the injunction revoked by the court had been given on the 5th by Judge Maurício Leitão Linhares, considering the risk of bankruptcy and dismissal of employees, alleged by the company.

Havan

Major department stores have gone to court using loopholes in the laws to keep their units open. The Havan chain started selling basic food items, such as rice, beans, pasta and soy oil, to reinforce the arguments that it is in the same category as supermarkets, as an essential service. In the State of São Paulo alone, 20 of the 31 stores were reopened. In Lorena, after being closed by the municipal inspection, Havan managed to obtain an injunction to reopen the store. Judge Maria Isabella Esposito Braga, of the 1st Civil Court, accepted the company’s argument that it carries out unsealed activity during the pandemic, of a hypermarket of food products. The city hall appealed.

In Bauru, where the store was also closed, the decision was against the company. In Marília, Havan’s department store was sealed by city inspectors. According to the city hall, the establishment breached an agreement under which only a few sectors could function. The inspection found that all departments were functioning. The Marília Public Finance Court rejected the company’s request to keep the store open. In Palmas (TO) the store was closed, but reopened with an injunction. In Vitória da Conquista (BA), where it was also sealed, justice denied reopening.

Lojas Americanas also sought legal assistance to maintain activities during quarantine. In Rio de Janeiro, Judge Angélica dos Santos Costa, from the 7th. Court of Public Finance, authorized the opening of all units in the state. The decision allows only partial operation, for the sale of items of pharmacy, hygiene products, cleaning and food, while the restriction measures imposed by public authorities due to the pandemic last.

City halls are also divided between state and federal rules. On Thursday (21), Judge Wander Pereira Rossette Junior stepped back and suspended his own determination for the city of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, to present in 48 hours a plan to reopen local commerce. He acknowledged that there was a conflict of court decisions, as the TJ had previously blocked the reopening of the city’s commerce. The request had been made by the Commercial Association and Chamber of Shopkeepers in the city. The judge did not even wait for a new appreciation by the TJ, provoked by the Public Ministry.

Insecurity

For professor Acacio Miranda de Souza Filho, a specialist in constitutional law, the confusion begins with the edition of the decrees. Each power that edits them considers a list of essential activities according to its own criteria. “In the case of the opening of halls and academies, the STF judged that the states and municipalities have the competence to legislate on the functioning. As the Supreme Court did not establish a binding rule (which would subordinate all decisions to this understanding), the judge takes into account the peculiarities of each case. This gives rise to the different interpretations of the judges, as we are seeing. “

For professor Armando Luiz Rovai, a specialist in commercial law at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, with the pandemic, the country is experiencing a situation of legal insecurity caused by the mismanagement that public managers bring to society. “At the federal level it is a discourse, at the state and municipal level it is another. There is a dichotomy of behavior between public management and the interest of economic activity, which needs to open up, not to earn money, but to survive.”

The lack of uniformity and connection in the decisions of managers generates mandates and disrespect, forcing the company to seek justice, according to him. “This widespread mess overwhelms the courts and causes legal uncertainty. Then the judge decides according to the case and, in one case, judges in favor and, in another case, decides otherwise.”

Rovai cites a recent decision by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) overturning an injunction by a judge from Itanhaém that allowed roadblocks on the south coast to stop tourists. “The TJ’s decision was irreproachable, as it places the powers of each power in its proper places. It is a constitutional imperative that the powers do not assume competences that are not theirs. Judicial activism is one of the dangerous facets of legal insecurity and lack of predictability. that surrounds the Brazilian judicial system. “

The result, he said, could be a flood of lawsuits. “The Judiciary will not support this absurd amount of actions. Today we already have 100 million shares in the country and, with the pandemic, the scenario is catastrophic.” The expert argues that the judiciary should encourage composition between the parties. “We are not in a time of making money, of taking advantage. The moment calls for rationality and solidarity.”

