Traders Bet Bitcoin Will Fall Further and Market Turns Pessimistic

The capital invested in shorting Bitcoin (BTC) reached the highest value since the end of June 2019, indicating that most traders believe in further declines in the price of the cryptocurrency.

According to data from Trading View, the “BTCUSD SHORTS” chart, which indicates the total value of Bitcoin short sales transactions on the BitFinex exchange, reached its highest price in the last two years.

The index is used as a parameter to analyze the market outlook regarding future movements of cryptocurrencies.

A short trade, offers traders and investors the possibility to “bet on the fall” of a certain asset.

Bearish bitcoin

In this trading model, which generally occurs in the futures markets, a user can do the opposite of the traditional market, first by selling an asset, which you do not yet own, and then by repurchasing it.

Thus, short operations are carried out by traders who believe that the price of a certain asset will fall and, therefore, they can benefit from movement.

Market sentiment towards Bitcoin

Looking at the index, it can be seen that the increase in short positions indicates that market sentiment towards Bitcoin is becoming increasingly pessimistic, with the number of traders betting on more drops in the cryptocurrency.

Another data that corroborates the increase of the pessimism of the market is the Index of Fear and Greed (Crypto Fear & Greed Index, in English), it is at 25, which points to “extreme fear.”

Increasing the “bets” on the downside on Bitcoin trading can cause the cryptocurrency to go down.

In June 2019, when the BTCUSD SHORTS reached a level close to what is currently seen, Bitcoin, which had accumulated five consecutive months of high, made a drop of over 40% until December of the same year.

At the close of this article, BTC was trading at $ 35,750 and, a similar move, could put the price of the cryptocurrency at about 22,000 dollars, values ​​last seen in early December 2020.

Read more

Upcoming BTC Movements

As noted by cryptocurrency analyst Valdrin Tahiri, Bitcoin has been in decline since last Tuesday, June 15, when it managed to settle above $ 41,000.

The cryptocurrency, despite having managed to break a downtrend line established since May, failed to overcome resistance at $ 41,250. Bitcoin is currently below this line.

If the currency manages to validate this previous resistance as support, a new bullish move could be expected, and its price will retest the resistance at $ 41,250. On the other hand, if it manages to break this value, it would go to $ 44,755.

However, there is a possibility that the price will continue to fall towards the next support zone, which is at $ 33,000.

For Vinícius Terranova, Head of Operations at BeInCrypto, a withdrawal to this area could take the price to even lower levels, possibly to the next high liquidity zone at $ 23,000.

The post Traders bet that Bitcoin will fall further and the market turns pessimistic was first seen on BeInCrypto.