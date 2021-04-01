trader warns of Bitcoin reversal pattern

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin has returned to local highs, but is still struggling to set a new high beyond $ 61,800. The lack of additional momentum from the bulls, even with positive news from PayPal, has prompted an iconic trader to warn of the possibility of a higher pattern forming.

The theory is based on a set of technical analysis tools that the trader himself created. But what exactly is a “Three Pushes High” pattern, and what might it suggest about the next price action?

Bollinger band creator John Bollinger warns of Bitcoin reversal

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap is just a few hundred dollars below $ 60,000, an area that has resulted in repeated pushbacks. It has been the first major supply area to catch up with overwhelming demand for Bitcoin since the pandemic began.

But as the dollar strengthens and gold prices tumble in the early levels of the bull run, Bitcoin could see its first major correction. Various technicalities are overheating, causing the once-powerfully trending cryptocurrency to respond less and less positively to adoption-driving news even more.

For example, the Tesla pump has yet to roll back, while the next rally related to the announcement that the company had enabled Bitcoin for payments was immediately dropped.

The most recent bullish news sees PayPal finally allowing its customers to use crypto at its millions of merchants around the world. However, no new records have yet materialized. The lack of continued enthusiasm around the asset class has led iconic trader John Bollinger to warn of a possible higher pattern in Bitcoin.

With Paypal news fully on the market (payments start today) and with no new high for $ BTCUSD, traders should start considering Three Pushes to a High. – John Bollinger (@bbands) March 30, 2021

What is a three-step chart pattern to a high technical level?

Bollinger, who created the Bollinger Bands technical analysis indicator, often speculates publicly via Twitter regarding his thoughts on the future of Bitcoin. In the past, it warned you and told the business community when it was “time to pay attention,” but ultimately leaves predictions up for debate.

His latest tweet warns that Bitcoin could be forming a Three Push to Stop pattern. It offers no further clues as to why it is making such a warning, it just calls the weird pattern by name.

In technical analysis, there are all kinds of patterns, mainly following a naming convention that mimics the shapes they take, such as triangles or head and shoulders. But there is a wide world of outlandish candlestick patterns and the indicators themselves that provide potentially profitable trading signals.



Currently, not all conditions are met for the pattern to be confirmed | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Because the pattern is rare, there are very few educational materials other than those instructed by Bollinger himself. Upon further investigation, Bollinger has in the past shared the terms as part of a “micro-lesson” in AT.

Living legend reveals that a Three Pushes to a High is usually accompanied by lower spikes in% B, Bollinger bandwidth is lowered, and finally confirmation when the BBTrend tool is also disabled. As of now, that’s the missing piece of the puzzle.



But they sure look similar to the last time the bullish momentum ended | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The drift shows that this might not be the first instance of this pattern, and it could also indicate that a longer peak is approaching, at least potentially for several months, until demand resumes and prices rise.

Because BBTrend has not been rejected, there is a possibility that all the conditions have not been met for a deeper correction to be triggered.

If Mr. Bollinger is wrong about the theory, and would be the first to agree that it is simply predictions based on probabilities, then Bitcoin will take off like never before.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts