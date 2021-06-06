Trademarks: What do they mean in the automotive world?

As journalists, we cover motor news. And it is not only about giving birth to news or curiosities, also about what is to come.

Introducing ourselves in this last section, the trademarks they are always a bit of a tricky topic as bets are often made on whether a manufacturer is going to use a word or phrase that has already been registered. The action itself is far from being a guarantee that a company has something on the way, something that we have experienced countless times.

First of all, it is worth understanding What is a trademark. It is a type of intellectual property in which an individual or company is registered as the only entity capable of using a word, phrase or logo in the market for a class of products.

The protection only applies to certain categories of elements identified in the private trademark registration. That means an automobile company can use the same name for its vehicle, and an entity that has nothing to do with the automotive sector can replicate it without any legal problem.

Each country (and certain regions in a case like the European Union) has a separate trademark officeTherefore, if a company intends to sell the product in that area, it must present the documentation in each place. Branding is important, particularly in the automotive industry, because it is impossible to sell a product without having a name. Therefore, journalists like us continually monitor sites like the Patent and Trademark Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

These records can be the first clue as to what a business is planning. And another thing of relevance is that the initial registrations of trademarks with intent to use are in concept that, if they are not used, they are lost. In the European Union It will be granted for a period of 10 years from the date of application and the registration may be renewed indefinitely for successive periods of 10 years, while in USA the period is six months from when you get the initial approval (with up to five more extensions).

This leads to a situation where manufacturers continually renew an unused trademark in order not to lose it. Because, After years of inactivity, the owner may not have the rights to the trademark and has to submit a new application. We have a perfect example in the name “Celica”. Following the demise of the model, Toyota lost the trademark in 2016 because it was no longer in use. The company did not submit the application for the surname again until 2017, and has again requested to protect the name.

When we see an auto company re-file the same trademark multiple times over many years, it is a relatively clear sign to us that a company may simply be reserving the name to protect the nickname, rather than having the real intention of bringing the name to market on a new product. Nothing is impossible, but we certainly do not expect the Toyota Celica to return to dealers anytime soon. And like the extinct Japanese coupe, there are – and will be – many more cases.

Track: Motor1

