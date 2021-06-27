Trade frictions despite agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico

After bitter discussions to renegotiate the trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, the TMEC, which came into force amid the pandemic, is far from having ended the trade frictions between the three countries.

But it could, under the leadership of Joe’s government Biden, change the situation in terms of labor legislation.

The Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty (TMEC) will celebrate its first year of existence on Thursday. On July 1, 2020, it replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that had been in force since 1994, at the behest of the Donald Trump administration.

All three partners always said that this new treaty would be beneficial to their economies and their workers. But over the last year, the range of litigation between the United States and Canada on the one hand, and the United States and Mexico on the other, has expanded.

Certainly, the TMEC removed a “cloud of uncertainties” and thus improved the business climate, a sine qua non for promoting trade and investment, stresses Jeffrey Schott, an expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics think tank.

But, paradoxically, it favored the emergence of numerous conflicts.

“NAFTA was the vision of a single North American market that would gradually become more and more integrated, a bit in the image of the European Union, although without going as far as the EU,” recalls Edward Alden, expert at the Council on Relations. Exteriors.

“The TMEC set the rules for the three different North American economies to cooperate where they can, while setting rules to fight where they can’t,” he added.

Therefore, there will be an increase in the number of litigation in the coming years, because with “the framework of these rules, (countries) will act according to their own interests, quite aggressively,” he estimated.

From the historic dispute over dairy and lumber to Canada’s solar panels and US digital business taxes, the list of areas of disagreement between Washington and Ottawa grows.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who negotiated the TMEC labor standards provisions, said she will defend the interests of the United States, starting with the country’s milk producers.

A special dispute resolution commission, provided for by the trade agreement, was recently established to examine the issue of milk quotas imposed by Ottawa.

– Sovereignty –

For François Dumontier, spokesperson for the Québec Dairy Producers Association, the TMEC does not offer “any advantage”.

It even considers that certain provisions of the treaty are “an attack on Canadian sovereignty”, restricting its exports while allowing more imports from the United States.

For his part, David Salmonsen, head of the American Farm Bureau Federation, acknowledges the long list of disputes, but wants to be optimistic.

“We will have a better view (of the state of the trade relationship) once all economies have recovered from the pandemic,” he said.

“We support the TMEC, as we believe that it will help develop agricultural trade between the three nations,” he added.

Faced with the US offensive in the dairy sector, the Canadian government focused on the solar panel sector.

He recently requested the formation of a dispute resolution group regarding the application of US tariffs of 18% to this industry.

Despite these skirmishes, Valeria Moy, economist and director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), believes that “globally” there was no “radical change with respect to NAFTA” in the past year.

However, he expects the TMEC to influence Mexico’s labor laws in the future.

Washington has already invoked the TMEC twice to ask Mexico to investigate alleged violations of union rights in the automotive sector, including at a General Motors plant.

“Will this have a beneficial effect on Mexican workers? I think so, ”Moy said. “It will force Mexican companies to make changes.”

However, it is concerned that the United States may use the issue of labor law “as a pretext to apply protectionist measures.”