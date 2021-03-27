Trade check for the blockade of the Suez Canal: “It will cost 10,000 million a week”

International trade has been in a very delicate situation for a year. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused stoppages and delays that have resulted in millions of dollars in losses. A situation that has worsened this week after the Ever Given ship ran aground in the Suez Canal.

Experts estimate that each week I spend blocking the Suez Canal “it will suppose losses of between 6,000 and 10,000 million dollars “, according to the data published in the latest Euler Hermes report. And no wonder, it represents 13% of world trade.

In 2019 alone, it received more than 19,000 ships, which translates into 1.25 billion tons of cargo. These figures place the Suez Canal as the main gateway for the movement of goods between Europe and Asia.

According to Lloyd’s List, each day it takes to clear the obstruction, the shipment of goods worth an additional $ 9 billion will be interrupted. And the situation does not seem to be solved in the near future. Egyptian authorities estimate that will remain stranded in the waterway for several weeks.

This situation has only meant opening Pandora’s box and experts emphasize that it has been “the straw that broke the camel’s back”. Supply chain disruptions since the beginning of the year (shortages of containers, semiconductors, etc.) could cost real trade growth a few $ 230 billion of direct impact.

Delivery times for suppliers have been lengthened and are now longer in Europe than during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. A situation for which the United States is no stranger. The lengthening of supplier delivery times for the United States could be explained by the rapid depletion of inventories in the manufacturing sectoras companies anticipate increased demand due to stimulus from President Biden

THE SHORTCOM OF CHIPS AGGRAVATES

Container lock is aggravating the chip shortage that has been experienced globally since the beginning of the pandemic. The situation is such that the Stellantis factory in Vigo has proposed a 60-day ERTE that will affect 3,749 workers.

The factory of the old PSA se has been forced to stop one of its two production lines, where the Peugeot 2008, the most successful model, the C-Elysee and the Peugeot 301 are manufactured.