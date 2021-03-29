Tracy Sáenz uncovers in lingerie: the model left nothing to the imagination

The Mexican Tracy saenz uncovered in lingerie on Instagram. The photos of the model who triumphed in the Mexican regional video of Gerardo Ortiz they heated up the popular social network.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM6PQn2HiLr/

“Which photo do you like the most 1, 2 or 3?”the curvy Tracy asked her followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM5KXvdHI6M/

In red lingerie, she invited her followers to follow her on her private uncensored content service.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM0vijenB-W/

The images of Tracy in little clothes generated a storm of “likes” and positive comments of all kinds. Without a doubt, Tracy is a true social media bomb.

