It sounds like a lie, but Tracy Chevalier (Washington, 1962) knew nothing of botany before writing her new book, The Voice of the Trees (Duomo), populated by giant apple, pine and redwood trees. Nor was he a specialist in Dutch Golden Age art when he began sketching The Girl with the Pearl, the novel inspired by a painting by Veermer that launched it – nearly twenty years ago – at the Olympus of bestselling authors. Five million copies have been sold since its first edition. That is his gift: when something or someone catches his attention, he immerses himself in his study in such a way that he ends up imagining scenes and characters that seem almost more real than those that appear in history books. And that is what her legion of followers admire most about her: in her novels – unlike many of those that are included under the label of historical fiction – the protagonists are not kings or heroes, but servants, workers or anonymous citizens who they suffer the consequences of history.

In the case of The Girl with the Pearl, the spark ignited when she fell in love with Veermer’s painting. Instead, The Voice of the Trees was born out of disappointment. Reading a book, she discovered that Johnny Appleseed, a character in American folklore, was the complete opposite of what she was told as a child. According to legends, Appleseed was an endearing eccentric from the early 19th century who was handing out sweet apple seeds to American pioneers and preaching love of nature. In reality, he was a businessman who made money selling acid apple seeds – which only serve to make cider or liquor – so that the colonists drowned in alcohol the pain of the hard life in the West.

After that discovery, Chevalier was no longer able to get a question out of his mind. What was the true life of the American pioneers like? Were those families as idyllic as the one painted in that television series, La casa de la pradera, based on Laura Ingalls’ childhood memories? And so, diving into testimonies and books of the time, the writer began to imagine the protagonists of her novel: a settler couple destroyed by misery and apple liquor; a son who runs away from that misery further west and finds nothing but misery where everyone searches for gold. The reverse of the American dream.

Chevalier, settled with his family in London for more than two decades, is now in the middle of promoting the Voice of the Trees tour, which Duomo has just launched in Spain. Two weeks ago he had a meeting with EL PAÍS at his hotel in Madrid: he spoke of apples and trees, but also of migrants from the 21st century trapped – like those American colonists – in the dream of a better life.

QUESTION. The family that stars in his novel is the complete opposite of the one that those of us who watched the television series La casa de la pradera remember. Did they sell us a false picture of the American pioneers?

ANSWER. More than false, sweetened. But Laura Ingalls’ books were not like that, they were full of misery. It was the television series that sweetened the story. And also many other legends of the time, such as Johnny Appleseed, who did not give away sweet apples but took advantage of the misery of the pioneers to make money by selling them bitter apples. When I discovered it, I decided that I wanted to write about it and tell what really happened.

Q. Your characters in this novel are almost the antithesis of what is expected of them. Especially the mother of the family, who is neither loving nor devoted but a cruel and alcoholic woman. Is she the main victim of this story?

R. They are all victims and at the same time cruel. But it is true that the character of Sadie is the one that attracts the most attention because that is not expected of a woman of that time. Some readers have even been outraged, have reproached me for building such a hateful character, but that is the great value of Sadie: if he had been a man, no one would have been shocked. That is precisely why I decided that she was the one who preferred bitter apples: I want my characters to be real, flesh and blood, not topical.

P. That is, in fact, what his followers value most: his ability to recreate historical episodes through anonymous characters, such as the maid who served as a model for Vermeer when she painted The Girl with the Pearl.

R. Over the years I have learned to trust characters more than facts to tell the story. So I tend to think of my novels as stories that happen by chance in the past. I do not put the label of historical fiction because that locks you in very limited thought. In any case, I think that the genre of the novel has evolved a lot in recent years: it is more varied, more playful, more playful. And the writers that I think do better share one quality: they don’t get caught up in the label of a historical novel, they are simply novels that happen to be set in the past. For example, Hilary Mantel. His novels on Thomas Cromwell and Henry VIII move around conflicts of a human nature, which we can also experience today.

Q. Has the label of being a “best-selling historical novel writer” weighed heavily on you?

Yes. But I try not to be affected when it comes to writing. My readers are very important to me but I need them to trust me. For example, I have just been involved in a project that involves rewriting Shakespeare plays to bring them into the world today. I chose to bring Othello’s drama to the 70s of the last century, which meant radically moving away from the historical genre. When the book was published in English a few months ago [con el título de New Boy], it gave me vertigo. Many of my fans celebrated my new publication on social networks, but I wanted to warn you that it was not what I usually do. I am overcoming that fear. I have met readers who have already read it and told me that they liked it, and in any case nothing happens if they don’t like it. It happens to me too: there are books by Margaret Atwood that do not interest me, but that does not mean that she is one of my favorite writers.

In The Voice of the Trees you display great botanical knowledge. What have you learned from your immersion in the plant world?

When I used to look at a garden or a park, I did not realize many of the trees and plants that I saw were not native: they were from other places, other continents. Plants and trees have moved throughout the world, many times in parallel with the migratory movements of humans. And like humans, they ended up settling in other countries until they seemed native. For example, if you ask an American where apple trees originate, they will tell you that they are from America. Not true: they come from Kazakhstan, they moved along the trade route to Persia, then Italy, France, the United Kingdom and finally America. All this has made me look at the world in a different way.

But now the migrants are unable to settle …

That is the great drama that we live today. Migration, unlike what happened at the time of my book, has become a big problem. In the 19th century in the United States, migrants could settle wherever they wanted, there was a huge empty land, but at this time, rich countries no longer seem capable of integrating anything that comes from outside.

BUY ONLINE ‘LA JOVEN DE LA PERLA’

Author: Tracy Chavelier.

Editorial: Debolsillo (2017).

Format: Kindle and softcover version (272 pages).

For € 7.55 on Amazon

.