‘Trackmania‘, the Ubisoft arcade located in a middle zone between high-speed racing and roller coaster simulators with impossible loops and improbable ramp jumps, will offer its players starting on July 1 throughEpic Games and Uplay three different experiencesto enjoy the game, the so-called: Starter Access, Standard Access and Club Access.

We stop to check its characteristics:

Starter Access: Here you can run for free, alone or in multiplayer in official quarterly campaigns. In this version 25 circuits are included in which we will obtain medals to upload the score to the regional rankings. You can also run ontours created by other playersOn the Arcade Channel, test multiple editors (circuit, replays, and even sets) and access scenario analysis servers. The Weekly Nations League is also available for casual competitions.

Standard Access: Along with all the free content, this format expands the possibilities by adding “Track of the Day”, full access to replay edits, circuits and the analysis server. In addition, you can also participate in daily competitions andkeep all the “Track of the Day” and the official circuits of the campaign.

Club Access:This version includes all of the above with access to exclusive content and activities such as skin customization, special campaigns, online rooms, training circuits and competitions. In addition, you can create your own club to share and organize events, in addition to participating in the Open Grand League, organized by Ubisoft Nadeo, andtry to qualify for the Trackmania Grand League.

