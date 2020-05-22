© Provided by .

Operators wearing masks work at a call center dedicated to tracking the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus, on May 20, 2020 in Brussels

In the absence of a political agreement to deploy an anticoronavirus application, people who recently tested positive for the new coronavirus are contacted by phone to trace their contacts, shedding light on a new profession: “COVID-19 tracker.”

This Wednesday morning, some sixty people sitting at their laptop, wearing helmets, distribute calls on the platform of N-Allo, one of the “call centers” associated with the operation started by the Belgian government.

In this kingdom of 11.5 million inhabitants, where the virus has left more than 9,000 dead, this “tracking” is taken very seriously, especially when the authorities limited themselves to authorizing a very progressive de-escalation for 15 days for fear of a regrowth.

Among N-Allo employees, Pierre Fournier explains that he had volunteered when he learned that each of the Belgian regions was hiring hundreds of people for this unprecedented operation that seeks to identify possible carriers of the virus.

“I wanted to contribute my little grain of sand to the location and eradication of the pandemic,” said the 65-year-old parking operator consultant, who, the coronavirus requires, adds a mask to his work helmets.

Their task, as well as any other experienced or inexperienced call center employees, is to establish a list of people with whom the patients were in contact over a ten-day period, from two days before the first symptoms up to seven days later.

If the contact exceeded 15 minutes at less than 1.50 meters, that person’s close friend or co-worker is considered a “high-risk person” … And another “tracker” will be in charge of preventing it.

The objective is “to reduce the circles of contamination in order to gradually suffocate them and make unconfusion progress”, summarizes Gladys Villey, from the Mutualité Partenamut, which in Brussels organizes this kind of second prevention network.

If, after 24 hours, the person who is considered “high risk” and who has to be isolated for 14 days at home does not answer the phone, social workers, paramedics or ambulance personnel organize a home visit, he explains.

– The mobile application, a “complement” –

“We send professionals who are used to being in contact with sick patients who already have a command of several languages, which makes things easier,” says Villey. In Belgium, there are 185 nationalities represented.

Of the 340 visits made in the Brussels region since the start of the operation, on May 11, only “from 20% to 30%” were met with a refusal to collaborate, “fortunately a minority”, points out the person in charge of the mutual.

“Many people have a way of providing us with information. We try to reassure them, explaining that this remains only in our hands,” he stresses.

Reassure, create a climate of trust, show empathy regardless of the age of the interlocutor … The front-line “trackers”, hired for a period of three months, have been given some clues during the training sessions.

For their part, family doctors often warn the sick that they will contact them. “They have already put together a contact list. There is really no surprise effect. The call generally takes 10 to 15 minutes,” explains Fournier.

Currently, the operation is “underway”. The patients provide on average “one or two names”, since they saw few people during the two months of confinement, explain the organizers.

But “as the lack of confidence progresses, the number of contacts provided will increase,” along with the work of the trackers, estimates Xavier Brenez, general director of Mutualités Libres, for whom the mobile application will be a “complement”.

“The system of call centers and field agents continues to be fragmented, since it does not allow identifying cases of contact in public places or on public transport,” he adds.