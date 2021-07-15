Track action and hybrid engines in focus after an F1 poll

The Formula 1 has conducted a survey with anonymous responses from teams, international brands and the media around the world, with the aim of better understanding the opinions of those who follow and form the ‘Great Circus’.

The survey, the results of which were released today, is the first of its kind to analyze the opinions of those who work in the paddock.

It was made by Crunch Communications, an expert London-based F1 sponsorship company, working with a number of high-end clients.

One of the most important results was the analysis of the areas in which, in the opinion of those who make up the sport, the greatest changes should take place.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed wanted F1 to offer more action on the track, and half said they would like F1 to return to free-to-air television, so they can watch the races for free.

On another question related to whether F1 was doing a good job communicating the benefits of hybrid engines, two-thirds said no.

That view is consistent with that of some F1 makers, who believe the category missed an opportunity to better promote its green aspirations when the new power units arrived in 2014.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on F1

Although F1 managed to put together a 17-race schedule last year and remains hopeful for a full schedule (of 23 grands prix) this season, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue to be felt for some time to come.

A third of those surveyed believe that it will be necessary to wait at least until next year for F1’s commercial position to return to what it was before COVID-19, while 44% believe that it will be necessary to wait until 2023 .

Peter Secchi, CEO and founder of Crunch, which has made the survey freely available to the public, said: “We are excited about the number of responses and are delighted to share the results. It follows from these responses that we all care a lot about this sport and that most of us are fans at heart. “

“Teams, brands and the media have helped shape what is a core message: that sport is on the right track and the future is bright, but creative and experienced hands are needed to bring carry out an appropriate activation of the sponsorship. “

The full survey can be found here: https://crunch.info/survey