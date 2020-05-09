Various health experts agree that in most cases, this process causes various injuries and difficulties in breathing or eating.

Mexico.- Endotracheal incubation is an invasive intervention considered routine in the intensive care area, it is frequently used by medical personnel when the patient requires mechanical support to carry out their respiratory process. Almost any nurse or doctor is trained to perform this procedure.

Despite the fact that this intervention saves thousands of lives every year, in most cases it causes injuries that can lead to complications that put the patient’s life at risk. These may occur after insertion of the tube, during prolonged use, or after the plastic material has been removed from the patient’s windpipe.

Intubation is an invasive process that usually causes injury

According to an informative article in the Medical News Today newspaper, he detailed that among the complications that can arise around this procedure include from injuries to the vocal cords, bleeding, infection, tearing of the rib cage tissue, injuries to the throat. or the trachea, tooth injuries, fluid accumulation, aspiration.

An academic text written by Dr. Fernando Gutiérrez Muñoz explains that mismanagement of bronchial secretions favors the appearance of respiratory infections, which can lead to a pneumonia associated with the fan.

On the other hand, this text suggests that poor maintenance of the mechanical fan “is probably” the first cause of complications that can be avoided. Failure to ensure that each part of the machine is in optimum condition can cause problems with the hoses or valves, their connections or the gas source.

May cause pneumonia

However, it is said that even after removing the tube from the respiratory system the patient may experience a sore throat, pneumonia, sinusitis, difficulty speaking, difficulty breathing or swallowing.

In very rare cases, the patient could experience Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, known by its acronym PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Despite the fact that in many of the cases it is common for patients to overcome the difficulty of swallowing for a few days after incubation, there have been cases of people in whom discomfort prevails over several weeks, this depending on the time that he was undergoing mechanical ventilation.

Some doctors consider it to be a risk in itself

An article prepared by the Indian doctor, Jigeeshu V Divatia, which is titled “Tracheal Intubation in intensive care: Does it save lives or is it a mortal threat?, Concludes that minimal errors in the application of the procedure can lead to complications potentially fatal to the patient The text in question is published on the official website of the United States National Library of Medicine.

“Tracheal intubation can be an acute respiratory emergency in itself. Unstable hemodynamics and errors in oxygenation during the procedure can be life-threatening,” Dr. Jigeeshu V Divatia, Tata Memorial Hospital, India.



The magnitude of the problem

A study conducted among 300 patients, showed that the incidence of difficulties in incubation is 20% of which the mortality rate is 3%. It should be noted that it was also found that in 25% of patients at least two attempts are required to successfully apply the device. What supposes more suffering for the patient.

Another similar study found that 24% of patients showed severe complications, such as hypoxemia or severe hypotension.

In severe cases of COVID-19 this practice is used

Although in many cases of COVID-19, hospitalization is not required, in those cases in which the patient presents severe symptoms, the usual procedure is to connect them to a mechanical ventilator in order to facilitate the patient’s breathing process and allow your lungs to rest. However, due to the above, it can be intuited that those patients are going through a real martyrdom.

(With information from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Medical News Today and Mechanical Ventilation by Fernando Gutiérrez Muñóz)