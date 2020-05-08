Scientists from UNAM and INAH participated in the discovery of vestiges of bonfires used by the first inhabitants of America.

The discovery was made in the Aktun-Ha flooded cave, near Tulum, Quintana Roo. Also, the vestiges, it They are bonfires (bonfires) that are 10,500 years old, placed in strategic places that allow obtaining fire and lighting, and are a guide to returning to the surface.

The investigations carried out on the bonfires found inside the cenote, located in the area of Tulum, prove that the caves of the Mexican Caribbean, now flooded, served as habitats that provided the first inhabitants of the area with refuge from the great predators of the time, as well as protection against inclement weather, then cold and dry.

Those caves were dry at the end of the Pleistocene and beginning of the Holocene, a geological period that marks the end of the Ice Age and the rise of seawater to its current level.

The research carried out at the Geology Institute (IGL), with the support of the IIA, and together with members of the INAH, was released a few days ago in the international magazine Geoarcheology, and confirms the hypothesis that it is ancient remains of the use of fire of the first settlers of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Octavio del Rio recording one of the bonfires in the Chamber of the Ancients. Photo: Krzysztof Starnawski.

Aktun-Ha, a unique site

It is a flooded cave –– cenote ––, in total darkness, which 15,000 years ago, when the sea level was 150 meters lower than today, was dry. The first settlers could use it as a dwelling or to perform rituals.

At that unique site, 30 meters underwater and about 100 meters from the entrance, in the hall or gallery known as the Chamber of the Ancients, archaeologists from the Sub-Directorate of Underwater Archeology of (INAH) found 14 prehistoric bonfires, whose samples – – obtained between 2017 and 2018 –– were subjected to laboratory studies:

Controlled heating.

Petrography.

Taphonomy.

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Carbon 14 dating, among others.

Analysis of petrographic samples by heating. Photo: Rafael López. INAH

The results demonstrated two key points

The first, explains the archaeologist Luis Alberto Martos López, attached to the INAH Directorate of Archaeological Studies (DEA), relative to an antiquity that ranges between 10 thousand 750 and 10 thousand 250 years before the present. This is the oldest temporality reported for coal with human association in a cenote on the peninsula, coinciding with the end of the last ice age, which occurred during the Pleistocene to Holocene period.

Studies show that bonfires in the Aktun Ha cenote were created by man more than 10,000 years ago. Photo: Eugenio Aceves.) INAh

The second and most important is the confirmation that said bonfires –some of which reached temperatures of 600 ° C– had an anthropogenic origin in situ, that is, it is ruled out that the remains of coal arrived through the natural action of water after rising sea levels on Earth.

The university student explained in a statement that at least 13 thousand years ago populations from central Mexico arrived in the territory that Quintana Roo now occupies. Eight individuals (skeletons) have been found in the cave systems near Tulum “that we have studied, and we see that the shape of the skull does not resemble that of its contemporaries”.

Cross section of the route to the Chamber of Ancestors and 3D model images. Elaborated, Octavio del Río.

Their ancestors came from colder climates, north of the continent. “Their skulls were longer and narrower, very different from those of today’s indigenous populations, which are wider in face.”

It is known that the prehistoric population of Quintana Roo did not inhabit the caves, but instead used them as funeral and ritual contexts.

“Possibly they entered to deposit the bodies of people important to the community, as they were considered sacred sites”, Terrazas abounded.

This population lasted more than four thousand years and during that time it was different from the rest of the groups on the continent. That is, the skeletons of Quintana Roo have variants compared to those found in the north or south of America, “surely due to the geographical isolation in which they lived, probably in a jungle environment, with a humid climate similar to the current one.”

However, the university recognized, more evidence is needed, because despite 20 years of research, no cultural evidence has been found associated with skeletons, such as stone tools or offerings; It is unknown what their technology or cultural adaptation was like.

Possible lithic tools found in the remains of bonfires in Quintana Roo. Photo: Octavio del Río. INAH

