Trace Network Partners with Polygon and Infosys Consulting for Blockchain Revolution

Beyond Bitcoin, the most popular assets in the crypto markets are those with a robust ecosystem that supports several other essential industry sectors, such as DeFi or NFT.

The innovative Ethereum Layer 2 Polygon scaling solution, formerly Matic, is among the most popular and recently partnered with Trace Networks and Infosys Consulting to bring several revolutionary new features to the platform.

This is what Trace Networks is all about and why the partnership with Polygon will drive adoption of the technology.

Polygon Layer 2 Solution Gets Powerful Upgrade with Trace Network

Along with Bitcoin, the other superstar in the world of cryptocurrencies has been Ethereum. However, high gas rates and the struggle to quickly address scalability have made Layer 2 solutions like Polygon even more important. These technologies address key issues affecting Ethereum’s performance and help work to drive cross-chain connections.

The partnership between Polygon and Trace Network will specifically target these cross-chain links to eliminate clumsy blockchain data silos. Trace will begin to leverage Polygon’s highly scalable and efficient Layer 2 infrastructure, solving several critical current blockchain challenges and enabling non-fungible tokens and DeFi capabilities.

Cross-chain links help any blockchain unlock its full potential by leveraging the strengths of the platform and removing any critical weaknesses. Trace Network even helps projects access funds from traditional financial institutions.

Trace Network, Infosys Consulting and Polygon join forces with M-Setu and Insurechain

The other piece of the puzzle here is Infosys Consulting, a publicly traded company that connects clients with disruptive technologies. Together with Polygon, Infosys has created M-setu, a hybrid blockchain that aims to facilitate communication between insurance providers.

In the traditional insurance industry, there has long been a communication bottleneck that inhibits efficiency. M-setu is a proof of concept that presents key benefits of public and private blockchains. The hybrid blockchain also supports Insurechain, an innovative application that securely and instantly transfers data between insurance providers from anywhere, anytime.

Insurechain also leverages cutting-edge solutions like Polygon’s Plasma and Rollups, which serve as the link between blockchains and insurance providers at scale.

Unprecedented and more traceability enabled with Trace Network

Trace Network allows the generation of NFTs of various products, creating a unique digital identity in the chain. The platform’s interconnect capabilities allow for simple transfer of NFT and ownership across multiple dApps.

When retail brands make the inevitable shift to NFT for luxury goods ownership, Trace Network will be ready and waiting to bring unprecedented traceability, transparency and visibility to business operations around the world.

Customers of these world-renowned brands will be able to enjoy the benefits of blockchain-based ownership, eliminate the fear of counterfeit products, and much more, all thanks to the Trace Network.

To learn more about this innovative technology, visit the official Trace Network site.