In my previous collaboration in this space, I commented on how complex it was for Czech Pérez achieving an adequate classification, according to the great car provided by the Red Bull team. However, with his great talent and experience he has won marvelously, evidencing his experience of more than eleven seasons in Formula 1 and two hundred races in which he has participated, very few drivers can boast that record at the maximum level of world motorsport.

The sports life of Czech He continues to make a wonderful turnaround, because despite carrying the record for the most races on the maximum automobile circuit, with 190, without a single victory, now in the last ten he has obtained two victories, and with that car it is very likely that may win a few more. Hopefully circumstances allow it. The moment that lives Perez It is the best of his career. If we did not have a seat for the current season just a few months ago, we have him perched in third place in the championship, after having developed the first six races of the current season, something unheard of. How the whole landscape has changed in just a few months.

The first lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix marked the destiny of the Guadalajara, as it passed the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Alpha Tauri from Pierre Gasly in the first forays, which definitely changed the misfortune of the bad Q3 and put him fully into the competition, only behind Hamilton, Verstappen Y Leclerc. In other words, thanks to his great driving and the good luck of the sanction to Norris, which allowed him to advance a place on the grid, he quickly put himself in contention. He made a run.

Without a doubt, a special mention deserves the one who has been the brain behind such a brilliant race in Formula 1, I mean the patron of Perez, Carlos Slim Domit, who sportively adopted him since he was a teenager, this thanks to the intervention of Adrian Fernandez, which at that time shone in the Champ Car and recommended to the brothers Perez, Tone Y Czech with the Slim, passionate about motorsports and who did not rest until his dream of taking a Mexican driver to the highest category of motorsport crystallized. The facts and the results support so much effort not to stop supporting the Guadalajara all this time. Now, and with the immense result of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Czech he will be consolidating his position at Red Bull. There are journalistic versions that say that it will soon be renewing its annual contract, for one until 2023.

He deserves it…

